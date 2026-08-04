New Orleans Saints Leave Door Open For WR Move After Surprise Retirement

The New Orleans Saints are not ruling out another wide receiver addition after Ja’Lynn Polk’s unexpected retirement, and head coach Kellen Moore left open the possibility of reuniting with Keenan Allen.

Asked following the Saints’ August 3 padded practice whether the team would bring in another receiver, Moore said New Orleans would continue monitoring its options. When a reporter specifically mentioned Allen, Moore praised the six-time Pro Bowler and stopped short of dismissing the possibility.

“I love Keen, obviously,” Moore said. “I had a great experience with him, you know, one year, but, yeah, we’ll see how that goes. You know, we’ll see.”

Moore quickly added that the Saints still had approximately 12 receivers on the roster, signaling that New Orleans is not necessarily rushing to make a move. But his answer kept Allen’s name in play at a moment when the Saints suddenly have one fewer receiver competing for a roster spot.

Kellen Moore Has a Proven Connection With Keenan Allen

Moore’s familiarity with Allen makes the veteran more than a random free-agent connection.

Moore served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2023, when Allen produced one of the best seasons of his career. Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, earning his sixth Pro Bowl selection. The Saints’ official biography for Moore specifically credits him with helping Allen finish sixth in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards that season.

Allen remained productive after returning to Los Angeles in 2025. He played all 17 games and recorded 81 receptions for 777 yards and six touchdowns. He entered the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent and remained unsigned entering August.

That combination of familiarity and recent production would make Allen an understandable option if the Saints decide they need another dependable target.

Moore already knows how Allen processes an offense, where he is most effective and how he operates within a receiver rotation. Allen, meanwhile, would be joining a system led by a coach under whom he previously delivered Pro Bowl production.

None of Moore’s comments confirm that the Saints have contacted Allen or started contract discussions. His response was also measured rather than declarative. Still, he had an opportunity to close down the idea and chose not to.

Ja’Lynn Polk’s Retirement Changes the Saints’ Calculation

The Saints placed Polk on the reserve/retired list on August 2 after he missed two practices because of an excused absence. The former second-round selection had missed the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury and never appeared in a regular-season game for New Orleans.

Moore said Polk’s decision was personal and followed several conversations between the player and team during the week.

“Jaylen had a great, great OTAs, great start to camp,” Moore said. “I think, you know, he just felt like this was the best decision for him on a personal level.”

Moore also said the Saints would continue supporting Polk and acknowledged that the receiver appeared to have a promising NFL future.

From a roster standpoint, however, Polk’s departure removes a young receiver whom the Saints had invested in and expected to evaluate during camp. That does not automatically create an urgent need. Moore emphasized that the remaining receivers are receiving opportunities and that the Saints have plenty of bodies at the position.

The bigger question is whether New Orleans believes the current group has enough proven depth.

Signing Allen would not be the same as replacing Polk with a similar player. Polk represented a developmental option entering his third NFL season. Allen would bring extensive experience, route-running precision and a demonstrated ability to work underneath and from the slot.

That could be especially valuable for an offense trying to establish consistency during training camp, though adding Allen would also take snaps away from younger receivers whom the Saints need to evaluate.

For now, New Orleans appears willing to let that competition develop. But after Polk’s retirement, Moore made clear that the Saints will remain alert for an addition that makes sense — and he did nothing to remove Allen from consideration.