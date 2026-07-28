Saints Legend Reveals Expectations for Alvin Kamara Following $24.5 Million Move

Historically, the New Orleans Saints‘ best offenses relied on a classic Thunder and Lightning pairing. Deuce McAllister and Reggie Bush. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

Those classic duos paired a power runner with a fast playmaker. However, the latest Alvin Kamara-Travis Etienne pairing throws that traditional mold out of the window.

Instead, New Orleans is betting big on a twin-threat speed tandem. Both Kamara and Etienne do their best work in space, taking short throws and making defenders miss for instant chunk yards.

Deuce McAllister on Alvin Kamara-Travis Etienne duo expectations

“Really pleased that Alvin was able to get the contract and get the deal done with the organization. And now you want to get back to football. So now Alvin will tell you that, hey, he still has something left in the tank,” McAllister said on ‘The Insiders’.

For McAllister, it comes down to splitting the workload. Adding Etienne to the backfield frees up Kamara from having to carry the offense alone, giving both guys more space to make explosive plays. Or, better put, the 1-2 punch the Saints have been missing for a few years.

“And being able to partner with Etienne, and hopefully that gives him that one-two duo that this offense has really missed the last couple of years. I mean when you go and look, you haven’t had a ton of explosive plays that Travis can add to that mix, and to be able to take some of that pressure off from just being able to be the lead guy. I think that definitely helps him as well,” McAllister added.

Etienne’s addition also means fresh legs on the field, protecting Kamara from the wear-and-tear that slowed him down when injuries hit last season. At 30, Kamara’s skills pair perfectly with the 27-year-old Etienne’s explosive burst and open-field agility.

As a true dual-threat back, Etienne possesses 4.4 speed and home-run threat acceleration. He racked up over 3,700 rushing yards and 1,300 receiving yards in Jacksonville.

Pair that with Kamara’s years of experience, and the Saints have a defense-shredding duo.

Defenses can’t drop extra safeties or alter their coverage schemes based on which back is in the huddle.

McAllister Calls Out the Saints

New Orleans restructured Kamara’s deal in July 2026, committing to the $24.5 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2026. The reworked contract cuts Alvin Kamara’s 2026 base salary to $6 million, down from an expected $11.5 million, with a chance to earn up to $8.5 million through incentives.

McAllister believed the deal should’ve come through a lot sooner.

“I would have hoped that if that’s what you want me to do as a player, is to take a cut, then don’t do it in June or July,” McAllister said.

Not just the timeline, the Saints icon also questioned the franchise’s timing of a pay cut request. He found it disrespectful for the team to wait so late to ask for a pay cut.

“This shouldn’t even be something that we’re talking about in June,” he added.

The Saints tested his patience and pushed negotiations to the brink. but locked him down when the dust settled. A classic Mickey Loomis poker, in other words, playing a high-stakes game of chicken until the final second, but getting it done just in time.