New Orleans Saints Announce Alvin Kamara Decision for 2026 Season

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract for the 2026 season, confirming their commitment to him. For months, speculation about a trade regarding the veteran running back ran rampant. However, now with negotiations finalized, Kamara will be in New Orleans for the 2026 NFL season.

When the organization signed former Jacksonville Jaguar Travis Etienne to a four year contract in free agency, the move spelled doom for Kamara’s chances. However, he publicly praised the signing, signaling his desire to remain with the Saints. He harkened back to the days when him and Mark Ingram combined for several thousand total scrimmage yards. That helped Kamara become one of the best running backs in the NFL for many years.

The team seemed on the fence about retaining their star running back, but similarly to Cameron Jordan, the organization showed their appreciation for their veteran leaders. The Saints have a young roster, and they need guidance from older players who understand the Saints culture.

New Orleans Saints Restructure Alvin Kamara’s Contract

Kamara entered 2026 on the last year of an extension he signed in 2024. That extension was worth $24.55 million with $19.23 million guaranteed at signing. He was slated to earn $11 million this season on that contract. The details of the restructure for 2026 are still not yet revealed, but a pay cut is expected.

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However, Kamara now returns to a complimentary role with Etienne set to be the front runner in the backfield. Over the last few seasons, Kamara’s efficiency as a runner dropped continuously, showcasing his age at the position. Last season, he ranked dead last among eligible running backs in PFF grade. Injuries precluded him from producing at the level we know he can reach.

That being said, the Saints were always going to entertain obtaining another running back. Kamara simply cannot do it alone anymore, and by taking a lesser role on offense, he shows his maturity as an NFL player. While fans should expect Kamara to occupy more of a third down role, it will be interesting to see how much of a workload they give Etienne immediately as a feature back.

Kamara Remains One of the Greatest Saints of His Era

Kamara ranks 6th all time in New Orleans Saints history for approximate value. Over his career in New Orleans, he has tallied 12,829 total scrimmage yards and 90 total touchdowns. Especially early in his career, Kamara produced as one of the best running backs in the NFL. His ability showcases a unique complete skillset and his explosiveness in his prime remains memorable for all NFL fans. If this is Kamara’s final year with the Saints, at least fans in New Orleans will be able to recognize and applaud their veteran star even if he performs in a lesser role.