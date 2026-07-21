New Orleans Saints Named Logical Landing Spot for Six-Time Pro Bowler

The stat of training camp is right around the corner for the New Orleans Saints.

But, it’s not too late for the team to add another weapon on offense for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.

New Orleans Saints Named Logical Landing Spot for Keenan Allen

Kristopher Knox recently named the Saints as a logical landing spot for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is still looking for a new home in free agency.

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, spent the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers after spending the previous campaign with the Chicago Bears. At 34 years old, he’s still a productive player and could be a nice addition for a Saints offense that is currently short on playmakers.

“This past season, Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite never being the fastest player on the field, he still managed to catch 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Working with a rookie quarterback and an inconsistent all-around Chicago Bears offense the previous season, he caught 70 balls for 744 yards and seven scores,” Knox wrote.

“Allen would be a terrific option for a team looking to develop a young signal-caller in 2026—and it doesn’t sound like he’ll limit his options to the California coast. . . . . Teams looking to pair a young QB with a reliable possession receiver should be very interested in Allen.”

Allen and Saints head coach Kellen Moore previously worked together in Los Angeles, so their shared history could have an impact on New Orleans’ level of interest in the veteran pass-catcher.

Keenan Allen Keeping His Options Open In Free Agency

Last year, Allen expressed a specific desire to return to the West Coast in free agency. This year though, a specific desire like that hasn’t been cited, as Allen is apparently keeping his options open, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

In addition to the Saints, Knox also listed the New York Giants as another logical landing spot for Allen, as they could probably use additional weapons for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

As an experienced veteran who has proven he can still be productive, Allen would be a good addition for several different teams across the league’s landscape. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.