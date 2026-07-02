New Orleans Saints Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Playmaker

The calendar has officially flipped from June to July, meaning that NFL training camps are right around the corner.
Before camps get underway across the league though, there are still plenty of impact players still looking for a home. Perhaps the New Orleans Saints could bring one in to bolster their offensive attack for the 2026 season.
New Orleans Saints Named Top Landing Spot for Keenan Allen
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently named the Saints as the top potential landing spot for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, who spent the 2025 season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen is 34 years old, but he tallied 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns in L.A. last season, so he’s still clearly capable of being a productive player. Moton pointed to Allen’s previous relationship with Saints head coach Kellen Moore as a major reason why a pairing between the two sides might make sense.
“In 2023, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator. He fielded the 13th-ranked passing offense led by wideout Keenan Allen, who caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns,” Moton wrote.
“Entering his age-34 season, Allen is a chain-moving receiver who can be a safety blanket for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. Remember, the savvy veteran wideout led the Chicago Bears with seven touchdown receptions in quarterback Caleb Williams‘ 2024 rookie campaign. … New Orleans has an ascending offense with the addition of rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. Allen can be the next acquisition in a revamped unit.”
The opportunity to reunite with Moore in New Orleans could prove intriguing for Allen, who intends to continue his career for a 14th season.
Keenan Could Continue Career with Los Angeles Chargers
Allen has played 12 out of his 13 seasons in the league with the Chargers, and there’s a chance that his time with the team will continue. Back in May, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz left the door open for Allen to potentially return to L.A.
“Right now, we’re in a spot where we’re looking at the roster and saying we’re letting these young guys get a chance, but I’ve had some communication with Keenan’s representation,” Hortiz said.
“We talk. Right now, our guys that we have here, we’re letting them grow and develop, but nothing but love for Keenan. That door is not closed.”
Remaining with the Chargers would probably be Allen’s top choice, but if he has to pivot, the Saints would make a lot of sense as a landing spot.
New Orleans Saints Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Playmaker