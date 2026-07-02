New Orleans Saints Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Playmaker

The calendar has officially flipped from June to July, meaning that NFL training camps are right around the corner.

Before camps get underway across the league though, there are still plenty of impact players still looking for a home. Perhaps the New Orleans Saints could bring one in to bolster their offensive attack for the 2026 season.

New Orleans Saints Named Top Landing Spot for Keenan Allen

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently named the Saints as the top potential landing spot for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, who spent the 2025 season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen is 34 years old, but he tallied 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns in L.A. last season, so he’s still clearly capable of being a productive player. Moton pointed to Allen’s previous relationship with Saints head coach Kellen Moore as a major reason why a pairing between the two sides might make sense.

“In 2023, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator. He fielded the 13th-ranked passing offense led by wideout Keenan Allen, who caught a career-high 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns,” Moton wrote.