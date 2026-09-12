New Orleans Saints Star Named Major Fantasy Sleeper for NFL Week 1

The New Orleans Saints will open up the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

It will be a tough matchup for the Saints, but one particular Saints player could excel statistically against Detroit’s defense.

Saints’ Tyler Shough Named Week 1 NFL Fantasy Sleeper

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has been named a fantasy football sleeper for the first week of the season by Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. Moton pointed to the major absences in the secondary for Detroit combined with New Orleans’ weapons on offense as reasons why Shough could have a big game statistically.

“Here’s a reminder that Tyler Shough finished as QB9 or higher in fantasy scoring for three of the last five weeks of the 2025 season. …In Week 1, the Saints will travel to face the Detroit Lions, who won’t have All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph or Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch,” Moton wrote.