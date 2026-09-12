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New Orleans Saints Star Named Major Fantasy Sleeper for NFL Week 1

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New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore reveals starter availability for Saints in preseason game
New Orleans Saints HC Kellen Moore reveals starter availability for Saints in preseason game.

The New Orleans Saints will open up the 2026 NFL season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

It will be a tough matchup for the Saints, but one particular Saints player could excel statistically against Detroit’s defense.

Saints’ Tyler Shough Named Week 1 NFL Fantasy Sleeper

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 14: Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has been named a fantasy football sleeper for the first week of the season by Moe Moton of Bleacher Report. Moton pointed to the major absences in the secondary for Detroit combined with New Orleans’ weapons on offense as reasons why Shough could have a big game statistically.

“Here’s a reminder that Tyler Shough finished as QB9 or higher in fantasy scoring for three of the last five weeks of the 2025 season. …In Week 1, the Saints will travel to face the Detroit Lions, who won’t have All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph or Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch,” Moton wrote.

“Even though Shough won’t have explosive rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson, he can do enough damage to the Lions’ undermanned secondary with Chris Olave, tight end Juwan Johnson and a sleeper wide receiver [Devaughn Vele].”

This story will be updated. 

 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Orleans Saints Star Named Major Fantasy Sleeper for NFL Week 1

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