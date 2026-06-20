New Orleans Saints Urged to Extend Star Playmaker Before 2026 NFL Season

The New Orleans Saints will kick off the 2026 NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Before that date rolls around, the Saints are being urged to lock up their top receiving target with a contract extension.

New Orleans Saints Urged to Extend Chris Olave Before 2026 NFL Season

In a recent article for ESPN, Aaron Schatz named one move that every team needs to make before the onset of the ’26 season and extending star wide receiver Chris Olave was the task for New Orleans.

Olave is entering the final year of his rookie contract and it could be beneficial for the Saints to lock him up long-term before the season starts, as opposed to allowing him to head into the season on an expiring contract.

The Ohio State product is coming off of his best year as a professional. Olave tallied 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns for New Orleans last season. If he turns in another similarly productive campaign, signing him to a new deal will likely become even more expensive for the Saints next offseason.

“Drafting Jordyn Tyson in the first round certainly gives the Saints some flexibility if they can’t come to an agreement with their No. 1 receiver, but of course they would rather have both Tyson and Olave around for quarterback Tyler Shough going forward. Olave had a career-high 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 after missing half of 2024 because of injuries,” Schatz wrote.

“In 2024, he scored a fantastic 76 out of 100 in the ESPN receiver scores; last season, that dropped to 62, but that still put Olave among the top 20 receivers. He was a second-team All-Pro and probably deserves an extension similar to the one Atlanta just gave Drake London, who was drafted three picks ahead of Olave in 2022.”

Chris Olave Optimistic About Getting an Extension with Saints this Offseason

When it comes to an extension, Olave thinks that both he and the Saints are on the same page.

“We’re on the same page,” Olave said earlier this month. “It’s going in the right direction. We’ve been talking for a few months, so we’ve just got to get to that point where we agree to a deal.”

Olave is optimistic that a deal will get done sometime prior to the onset of Saints training camp at the end of July.

“I feel like we’re gonna come down to that before training camp,” Olave said. “I hope we do, so we don’t affect the chemistry and stuff, but I think it’s going to get done soon.”

Olave missed New Orleans’ final game of the 2025 NFL season due to a blood clot in his lung, and he’s been recovering from that throughout the offseason so far. But, he’s expected to be fully cleared for training camp.