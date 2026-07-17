New Orleans Saints Urged to Trade for $36 Million Playmaker for Tyler Shough

When you have a second-year signal-caller like Tyler Shough, it’s wise to surround him with as many weapons as possible.

That’s why the New Orleans Saints are being urged to trade for another playmaker before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Saints Urged to Trade for Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Josh Palmer

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed one trade that every NFL team should consider before the season’s start, and for New Orleans the deal involved flipping a late 2027 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Josh Palmer, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Bills last offseason.

Moton pointed to Palmer’s previous relationship with Saints head coach Kellen Moore as a reason that a reunion in New Orleans could make sense, if the Bills were to make Palmer available.

“If the Bills plan to keep wideout Keon Coleman and allow him a chance to bounce back from a regression season, Palmer could be on the way out of Buffalo after one term. The 26-year-old had an uneventful 2025 campaign, hauling in 22 passes for 303 scoreless yards,” Moton wrote.