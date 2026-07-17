New Orleans Saints Urged to Trade for $36 Million Playmaker for Tyler Shough

When you have a second-year signal-caller like Tyler Shough, it’s wise to surround him with as many weapons as possible.
That’s why the New Orleans Saints are being urged to trade for another playmaker before the start of the 2026 NFL season.
Saints Urged to Trade for Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Josh Palmer
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed one trade that every NFL team should consider before the season’s start, and for New Orleans the deal involved flipping a late 2027 draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for wide receiver Josh Palmer, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Bills last offseason.
Moton pointed to Palmer’s previous relationship with Saints head coach Kellen Moore as a reason that a reunion in New Orleans could make sense, if the Bills were to make Palmer available.
“If the Bills plan to keep wideout Keon Coleman and allow him a chance to bounce back from a regression season, Palmer could be on the way out of Buffalo after one term. The 26-year-old had an uneventful 2025 campaign, hauling in 22 passes for 303 scoreless yards,” Moton wrote.
“The Saints can reunite Palmer with head coach Kellen Moore, who called plays for the Los Angeles Chargers offense when the wideout caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. New Orleans can bring him in as veteran insurance if there are concerns about rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson’s durability.”
Palmer caught 22 passes for 303 yards and zero touchdowns during his first season in Buffalo in 2025.
Saints’ Current Wide Receiver Room Could Use a Boost
There has been no indication that the Bills would be willing to move on from Palmer after a single season. If they wanted to, they could have moved on from him before his contract for next season became fully guaranteed in March, but they decided not to, which indicates they plan on having him on the roster next season.
So, the Saints might have to look elsewhere if they want to bolster the receiver room before the start of the season, which wouldn’t be a bad idea. New Orleans still has Chris Olave as a top receiver, who has had over 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four seasons in the league.
Behind him though, there are a lot of question marks for the Saints, including rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who the Saints selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the ’26 draft. There are high expectations for Tyson, but having another veteran receiver around couldn’t hurt.
New Orleans Saints Urged to Trade for $36 Million Playmaker for Tyler Shough