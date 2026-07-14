Packers Get Compelling Trade Idea Involving Saints’ Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints added Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency, creating questions about whether they plan to feature a two-running-back approach alongside Alvin Kamara. However, Kamara will turn 31 before the 2026 NFL season begins and is set to become a free agent next offseason.

That could open the door for the Saints to make Etienne their long-term RB1 while exploring trade options for Kamara. If a contender suffers a running back injury or needs help during the season, Kamara could become a valuable trade chip for New Orleans.

In a July 13 article by Winston Wilcox of FanSided, he proposed a trade that would send Kamara to the Green Bay Packers. In this hypothetical scenario, the Packers would get Kamara in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

“Jordan Love needs as many weapons as he can get,” Wilcox wrote. “Not because he needs that much help, but rather because the receiver room in Green Bay isn’t as strong as some of the other contenders in the NFC.

“That means beefing up the running back room could go a long way. Josh Jacobs is good and can be an every down back, but what Kamara would give the Packers’ passing game is too good to pass up on.”

Why Saints’ Alvin Kamara Makes Sense for Packers

Last season, Kamara played 457 total snaps on offense for the Saints, earning a 51.7 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the veteran running back carried the ball 131 times for 471 rushing yards and one touchdown while averaging 3.6 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Kamara caught 33 passes on 39 targets for 186 receiving yards. Moreover, Wilcox noted that despite the veteran running back being in his 30s, the move would make sense for Green Bay.

“There’s a world where Matt LaFleur even uses him as something like Deebo Samuel in his days with the 49ers,” Wilcox added in his article. “Kamara can line up in the slot and be effective as well as the backfield.

“If Love has a top perimeter target in a player like Matthew Golden and then a solid secondary option out of the backfield, that could very well take this offense to the next level.

“Being able to run the ball in the NFL is paramount to playoff success. Having Kamara and Jacobs as a two-headed monster might just give Green Bay enough firepower to finally go on a deep playoff run with this core.”

Seahawks Receive Blunt Take on Alvin Kamara

The Packers aren’t the only playoff contender in the speculation regarding Kamara. Recently, Jeremy Brener of Seahawks on SI noted that Kamara would be one of the three dream trade scenarios for the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who could be looking for a way out after the team signed Travis Etienne during the offseason, might make sense for Seattle if they are willing to give up a future Day 3 pick,” Brener wrote in a July 11 article.