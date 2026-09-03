Saints’ Alvin Kamara Injury News Poses RB Depth Chart Questions

Alvin Kamara isn’t going to have his classic role with the New Orleans Saints.

That was made quite clear from the moment the Saints signed Travis Etienne in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars to take over the top spot on their RB depth chart.

But will Kamara be ready to play in Week 1? It’s a key question, and one that could go a long way toward deciding how well the Saints play in the early going.

The latest information is that Kamara still isn’t on the practice field, spending time with a handful of other guys on the sideline on Thursday, Sept. 3 — about a week-and-a-half until the Saints kick off the season:

Same 6 players missing from Saints practice Thursday during the portion open to media (Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime, Cam Jordan, Oscar Delp, Trey Palmer). Zach Wilson also had an excused absence. Long weekend now before Week 1 practice schedule. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 3, 2026

Maybe the most concerning part of that list shared by Mike Triplett is that the first three names are running backs. Kendre Miller and Audric Estime would both help if Kamara had to miss time, but it’s not clear who will or won’t be available yet.

On the bright side, Etienne is healthy, knock on wood.

What Is Alvin Kamara’s Injury?

Kamara is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee.

There was speculation earlier in the preseason that the injury could keep Kamara out for a month.

The Saints didn’t place Kamara on PUP, though, which would’ve come with an enforced absence. Instead, it seems they’re going to take it week-by-week.

There’s really no way to know for sure what will happen with Kamara until next week arrives and the Saints have to start releasing an injury report.

The Saints open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Detroit Lions. That means their first official Week 1 injury report will come out on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Until then, Kamara’s status is mostly a mystery.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The easy part here is to know that Etienne is the top dog. Even if Kamara is healthy, it doesn’t seem likely to be anything close to a 50-50 split.

Kamara’s top remaining trait is his pass catching, so the Saints will likely try to get him involved that way more than any other.

The two other RBs in the room are the aforementioned Miller and Estime.

Miller has struggled a bit to stay healthy but has had some positive moments when he’s been able to stay on the field.

Estime is still young but is already in the journeyman stage of his career.

Neither would be a great replacement for Kamara as a pass catcher, and neither would be ideal if Etienne ever went down. The Saints will have to hope the RB room can heal up before Week 1 and then stay healthy most of the season.