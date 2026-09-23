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Saints Cut Ties With 508-Yard RB After Injury

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Audric Estime runs for the Saints in the 2026 preseason.
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 15: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints resists a tackle of Jabbar Muhammad #37 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have already used a variety of running backs in the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Audric Estime is now particularly unlikely to be added to that list.

The Saints waived Estime on Tuesday with an injury settlement:

An injury settlement is essentially a way for a player to get some of the pay he would’ve gotten if healthy from the team that is instead cutting him because he can’t play. The idea is to keep the player propped up to an extent before he’s able to sign with a new team.

The amount of the settlement depends on the type of injury, the player’s previous contract and how long the absence is expected to be, but it’s a good mechanism the NFL has in place that the Saints were able to use here.

Audric Estime Stats

Estime has appeared in 20 NFL games in his career and run 122 times for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

He was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos out of Notre Dame.

Estime played in 13 games as a rookie and ran 76 times for 310 yards and two scores. He also caught five passes for 27 yards.

The Broncos evidently weren’t convinced, because they cut ties with him after just one season.

The Saints picked Estime up and got him into seven games in 2025 as he ran 46 times for 198 yards and a score. He also caught 12 passes for 103 yards.

Estime remained with the Saints into the offseason and had at least a conceptual shot to factor into this year’s depth chart.

Instead, Estime wasn’t active for either of the first two weeks of the season. It’s not exactly clear when he may have gotten hurt, but evidently the Saints didn’t feel he was ready to factor into what is suddenly a deep RB room for them.

RB Depth Chart

The Saints have had four different running backs active already through the first two weeks of the season.

Travis Etienne is the big-money signing (4 years, $52 million) and conceptually the top back on the depth chart.

Alvin Kamara is the veteran who saw a surprising amount of work over Etienne in his Week 2 return from injury.

Kendre Miller got nine carries in Week 1 but was inactive for Week 2, meaning he actually is probably now behind the undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson out of Ohio State, who can also play in the fullback spot.

Estime, even if healthy, would’ve had a tough time breaking into this group at the moment.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints Cut Ties With 508-Yard RB After Injury

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