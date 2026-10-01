Saints Work Out Former Ravens 2nd-Rounder Amid Pass-Rush Injuries

The New Orleans Saints eyed potential reinforcements yesterday, and one name in the group had more draft pedigree than the rest.

Former Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo was among seven free agents who worked out for New Orleans on Sept. 30, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. The Saints also evaluated two other defensive ends, a linebacker and three running backs.

New Orleans is already sorting through injuries at edge rusher after Anfernee Jennings exited Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury. Carl Granderson also left the game with an ankle issue before returning.

Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that updates on Jennings and Granderson would come later in the week. With the Saints preparing for a Monday night meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, the front office used one of the team’s off days to survey possible depth.

Saints Take Look at Former 2nd-Round Pass Rusher

Ojabo, 26, has yet to turn his draft status into a consistent NFL role, but the appeal behind the former Michigan standout is simple to comprehend.

The Ravens selected Ojabo No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. His stock had taken a major hit only weeks earlier when he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day, an injury that delayed the start of his rookie season.

Baltimore ultimately gave Ojabo four seasons to develop. He appeared in 32 regular-season games and recorded 4.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference, while injuries and a legitimate Ravens pass-rush room stymied his opportunities.

The Miami Dolphins signed Ojabo in March, handing him another chance to carve out a role, but released him during final roster cuts on Aug. 30.

The workout comes for the Saints as their edge room has taken a few early-season hits. Jennings’ knee injury is the latest concern, while Granderson’s ankle issue notches a variable even though he was able to return against Las Vegas.

Chase Young supplied two sacks in the loss, but adding an experienced piece would give New Orleans insurance if either Jennings or Granderson is limited going forward.

Ojabo’s Michigan Breakout Still Defines His Upside

Ojabo’s NFL production has been modest, though his final college season explains why Baltimore once viewed him as a first-round-caliber talent.

Playing opposite Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan in 2021, Ojabo erupted for 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and a school-record five forced fumbles. Michigan said the pair combined for 25 sacks, the highest single-season total by a duo in program history.

The breakout earned Ojabo second-team Associated Press All-America honors and first-team All-Big Ten recognition. The Ravens still took him inside the top 50 despite the Achilles injury, betting on the burst and pass-rush traits he had flashed during that championship season.

Four years have passed, and Ojabo is trying to find the opportunity that can restart his career.

New Orleans hasn’t announced a signing stemming from Wednesday’s workout, so the visit should be viewed as due diligence for now.

All things considered, the Saints’ decision to bring in three defensive ends while monitoring multiple injuries makes the workout merit watching.