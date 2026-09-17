Saints’ Kellen Moore Provides Promising Alvin Kamara Update Ahead of Week 2

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a tough 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in the first week of the 2026 NFL season. They’ll look to bounce back on the road against the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 2.

Beating the Ravens at home will be a tough task, but the good news for the Saints is that they could be getting a key contributor back for the contest.

Kellen Moore Says Alvin Kamara in ‘Great Place’ to Play in Week 2 vs. Ravens

After missing the first game of the season due to a knee injury, veteran running back Alvin Kamara is in position to return against the Ravens. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said he “feels good” about Kamra’s chances of playing in the game.

“I think it was just a matter of time on task, getting a full week’s work,” Moore said of Kamara. “I though he did an amazing job to put himself in a position last week to practice really well. And so he’s in a great place.”

Barring a setback, it sounds like Kamara will be out on the field on Sunday. One person who is excited about Kamra’s potential return is starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Kamara provides Shough with another weapon out on the field, both as a runner out of the backfield and as a pass-catcher.

“He’s a difference-maker at every position, to be honest,” Shough said of Kamara. “His physicality, his speed, his one-cut ability, his presence, just in the huddle, just from just all that stuff. He’s got the experience and then they have to respect all that stuff. It’ll be good to have him back potentially, and we’ll see how we go.”

Kamara tallied 657 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in 11 games for the Saints last season.

Saints’ Rushing Attack Was Underwhelming in Week 1

As a team, the Saints mustered just 91 total rushing yards against the Lions in Week 1. Key offseason addition Travis Etienne tallied just 46 yards on nine carries, while Kendre Miller added 30 yards and a TD on the same number of carries.

Overall, the unit will have to be better, and Kamara’s return could potentially provide a spark in the backfield. If both can remain healthy, Etienne and Kamara could potentially be a nice one-two punch for New Orleans.