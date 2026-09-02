Saints Playmaker Goes Viral for Fitness-Influencer Girlfriend

The New Orleans Saints added a former first-round pick this offseason, and fans are quickly learning that he’s got a popular girlfriend.

Noah Fant is the new Saints player, and his significant other Avree Anderson is going viral on social media.

This post from content aggregator Dov Kleiman is the one that’s drawing a lot of attention:

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Saints star TE Noah Fant and his girlfriend Avree Anderson have gone viral for their most recent TikTok together. Fant has earned over $30 million so far in his career. True love is so special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/86vMlI3u90 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 2, 2026

It’s not yet clear how big an impact Fant can have this season, but Saints fans will surely keep an eye on what he and Anderson are up to.

How Did Saints Get Noah Fant?

Fant signed in free agency this offseason with the Saints.

He spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing in 15 games and catching 34 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Fant has played seven seasons in the NFL. The first three were with the Denver Broncos after being a first-round pick.

In 2020, he had 62 catches for 673 yards. The next year, he had 68 grabs for 670 yards.

Fant then went to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and had 50 catches for 486 yards in his first season there. He then went 32 receptions for 414 yards and 48 snags for 500 yards the next two seasons before heading to Cincinnati.

Now, Fant comes to the Saints, where he’s probably the No. 2 TE behind Juwan Johnson. New Orleans also drafted Oscar Delp in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Who is Noah Fant’s girlfriend?

Avree Anderson is Fant’s girlfriend.

She founded a Pilates movement called Body Talk.

“My journey into the wellness space was never about chasing a trend; it came from a deep desire to help people feel more connected to their bodies and more present in their lives,” Anderson explains in an online feature. “I got into this work after personally experiencing how movement — especially mindful, breath-led movement — can heal, empower, and transform. Pilates became my home base: a method that grounded me, challenged me, and ultimately became the foundation of Body Talk.”

Anderson has 15.2K followers on Instagram and 11,000 followers on TikTok.

Noah Fant-Avree Anderson Relationship History

Fant and Anderson have been together for eight years. They went public in 2018 while they were both in college together at the University of Iowa.

They’ve traveled Fant’s entire NFL journey together, and the latest stop is New Orleans.

Anderson was a cheerleader and dance team member in high school in Iowa. Fant is originally from Omaha, Nebraska, where he was a record-setting high school football player at Omaha South High School.