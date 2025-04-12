Saints’ QB Injury ‘Threatens Availability For Upcoming Season’

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that may keep him sidelined to start the 2025 season, NFL’s Ian Rappaport reports.

“Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say,” reported Rappaport in an X post on Friday evening. “Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery.”

This news breaks after an offseason that has been full of controversy revolving around the first year head coach Kellen Moore’s decision on the team’s quarterback. Just last month, Moore and the Saints restructured the QB’s contract in a move that seemed to point to the Saints committing to the 34-year-old signal caller in 2025.

“A new head coach doesn’t appear to mean a new starting quarterback in New Orleans,” wrote NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack. “Considering Carr is now set to make his full $40 million salary in 2025… New Orleans’ conversion indicates the team intends to move forward with him as QB1 for the upcoming season.”

Following the announcement, Moore took to the media to issue a formal bode of confidence in the NFL vet under center.

“I think we’ve been consistent through this whole process,” Moore said on the team’s website. “We feel really good about Derek and we’re excited to team up with him and the things that he can do for us.”

“We want him here, and it’ll be a good situation,” the coach continued.

Saints Running Out Of Options At QB

The Saints are currently rostering three quarterbacks; Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are second and third string respectively. In 2024, the team went 0-7 when the offense was left under their control.

With New Orleans drafting at nine in this month’s draft, a lot of reports are considering the team taking a quarterback early.

“New Orleans was already considered a potential landing spot for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders drops out of the top three,” wrote USA Today’s Jack McKessy. “With Carr’s sudden shoulder injury, the quarterback position could become a much more pressing need for the Saints.”

However, long time Saints’ defensive end Cameron Jordan is not convinced the team will pull the trigger in two weeks.

“The Saints haven’t drafted a quarterback since Archie Manning in the first round,” Jordan said on Good Morning Football. “What ifs? I’m just looking at history, and what it doesn’t do is repeat on the Saints’ side for drafting first-round quarterbacks. I’ve seen it as well. Look at that, Shedeur Sanders. Look at that, Jaxson Dart. Look at that. We could possibly … I’ve done that for too long.”

Derek Carr’s History With The Saints

Derek Carr has spent two seasons with the Saints. His record over those two years is 14-13 and last season the team went 0-6 after he went down with an oblique injury in week 11.

“Carr has not won enough since coming to New Orleans in 2023,” wrote Kownack. “However, plenty of the team’s struggles have been out of his control. He helmed a top-10 scoring offense in 2023. Last season, the Saints were off to a torrid start, scoring 40-plus points in each of their first two games before being sabotaged by a torrent of injuries.”