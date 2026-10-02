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Saints Running Back Travis Etienne Jr. Placed on IR

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New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints placed running back Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve Thursday. Etienne Jr. had suffered a left hamstring injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The designation will keep the free-agent addition out for at least four games, with his earliest possible return in Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns on November 8. A Week 8 bye sits between those dates, giving the club extra recovery time, but coach Kellen Moore indicated the timeline remains fluid and the injury did not require surgery.

Etienne, signed to a four-year deal worth up to $52 million in the offseason, had emerged as the lead ball carrier through the first three weeks. So far, he has not lived up to that contract as far as performance goes. Against the Raiders, he posted a season-high workload—19 carries for 57 yards—before pulling up along the sideline after a 16-yard gain in the third quarter and not returning. Through those games, he finished with roughly 30 carries for 128 yards and a handful of receptions, production that outpaced the rest of the room even while the offense remained balanced between him, Alvin Kamara, and Kendre Miller.

Door Once Again Opens for Alvin Kamara

His absence immediately elevates the veteran Kamara, who is entering only his third game since returning from a training-camp knee issue.

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Tyler Shough #6 hands the ball off to Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Saints HC Kellen Moore has already signaled that Kamara and Miller will absorb the majority of Etienne’s snaps. Kamara’s experience in the Saints’ scheme and his proven receiving ability make him the logical rushing option on early downs and in the passing game. Kendre Miller, who is a 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, is positioned to share a substantial portion of the carries. Miller was passed over this season for playing time in part because rookie CJ Donaldson excelled in pass protection. Miller believes in the next man up and noted that he feels fresh after limited playing time.

Saints Shuffle The Deck

Donaldson will likely carve out a small role in short-yardage situations, pass blocking, and special teams rather than a full share of the early-down load. The club also added depth by signing Ulysses Bentley IV to the practice squad and promoting wide receiver Kevin Austin from the practice squad to fill the corresponding roster spot. Moore expressed confidence that the remaining group can manage the workload over the next several weeks.

The “Etienne Effect”

The practical effect on the Saints is a thinner backfield heading into Monday night’s NFC South matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, followed by games against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans has leaned on a committee approach even with Etienne healthy. Travis, as the starting running back, has managed only 128 yards on 28 carries over four games. The rushing attack has averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, and the rushing offense has ranked in the middle of the league.
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints scores a two point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Without Etienne’s burst at running back, the offense will likely lean more toward the pass, asking Kamara to handle more designed runs and Miller to provide a complementary role. How efficiently that tandem sustains drives and protects QB Tyler Shough will determine the season outlook. The running back room has been plagued by injuries at the start of the season.

Until Etienne is cleared, Alvin Kamara will carry the load.  Then maybe finally the Saints rushing attack can get back on track.

Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala

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Saints Running Back Travis Etienne Jr. Placed on IR

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