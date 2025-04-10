‘In What World Are You Drafting Sanders Over Dart’; Saints Go QB In Latest Mock

The latest Todd McShay mock draft sees the New Orleans Saints selecting Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“In what world is he (Kellen Moore) drafting Shedeur Sanders over Jaxson Dart,” McShay said on the reveal of his mock draft 3.0 on The McShay show. “He is used to a bigger, mobile, stronger arm quarterback. And those are three qualities that Jaxson Dart has.”

The Saints hired former Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore just two days after the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. McShay says an examination of Kellen Moore’s past quarterbacks are what led him to this decision.

“Dak (Prescott). (Justin) Herbert. (Jalen) Hurts.” said McShay in his analysis. “I think Kellen Moore sees a lot of Dak. And when you think of Jalen Hurts, it’s the same stuff.”

Mel Kiper Has Saints Selecting Different Quarterback

In this mock, McShay has the Cleveland Browns trading back into the top 15, exchanging picks with the Atlanta Falcons, and taking the Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders. However, his longtime friend and ex-collegue Mel Kiper sees the All-American going to the Saints earlier in the night.

“Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape,” Kiper said as reported by SI’s Kyron Samuels. “He completed 74% of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn’t be forced to play right away. Derek Carr, 34, will be with the Saints for at least another season; Sanders could learn behind him before taking over.”

McShay, who revealed that he has the exact same grade on both Dart and Sanders in a show earlier this month, admits that he does not necessarily believe that Dart is the better quarterback.

“It doesn’t necesarily make Jaxson Dart better than Shedeur,” McShay admitted. “In some places Shedeur fits better. Its the fit.”

Saints Hinting At Dart

The “Colorado Showcase”, as it was labeled by head coach Deion Sanders, was a who’s who of NFL front offices. Reports coming out say that almost the entirety of the New York Giants’ and Cleveland Browns’ coaching staffs and front offices were present.

One team that was missing? The New Orleans Saints.

“He (Kellen Moore) went to see Jaxson Dart’s pro day, he wanted to be there,” teased McShay. “He didn’t go out to the Colorado Showcase… time is very valuable for a first year coach trying to understand his responsibilities… I don’t think he’s playing a lot of games with this stuff.”

One of SI’s lead journalists’, Albert Breer, seems to have taken notice of a disparity of interest between the prospects as well.

“We’d written over the past couple of weeks how the situation between the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr was worth keeping an eye on,” wrote Breer. “What it didn’t dash, though, was the idea New Orleans could draft a quarterback. And along those lines, that Saints coach Kellen Moore was personally at Dart’s pro day isn’t insignificant.”