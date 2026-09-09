Saints Sign Former Unclaimed Broncos Player From 4 Free Agents

With the opener right around the corner, New Orleans brought a handful of former vets in for a look on Tuesday, quietly trying to shore up the depth chart behind Chris Olave.

It’s no secret that New Orleans is leaning heavily on young receiving corps behind Olave, making a late-week workout session with the free wideout agents just usual business.

The list included former Tru Edwards, Courtney Jackson, Cam Ross, and Kyrese Rowan. All four rolled through as the latest casualties of late-August roster cuts, according to NFL Trade Rumors.

Both Edwards and Jackson spent their last season on the practice squad before being cut. After appearing in all three preseason games, the Rams still cut Edwards when push came to shove.

For Jackson, he’s been to a few different practice squads since he went undrafted in 2025. In all four of his previous stints with the Broncos, the Seahawks, the Giants, and his last spot, the Titans, he remained on the practice squad.

Neither of them impressed the front office. It was Kyrese Rowan who did.

Saints Sign Kyrese Rowan

Right after the workouts, New Orleans insider Nick Underhill confirmed the Saints officially signed Kyrese Rowan to the practice squad.

That leaves Kellen Moore’s initial 53-man roster carrying just four wideouts behind Chris Olave: Bryce Lance, DeVaughn Vele, and Barion Brown.

With first-rounder Jordyn Tyson already parked on IR with his hamstring trouble and reportedly out “for two months”, New Orleans didn’t need a plug-and-play starter—they needed a practice squad member who could survive September while the room sorts itself out.

They had been trying to find that depth piece for quite a few weeks now. In fact, the Saints were out shopping for a veteran receiver whom they could place right beside Olave to add more experienced depth.

According to ESPN’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints “brought in wide receivers Chase Claypool and Josh Reynolds for workouts following the recent injury news about first-round selection Jordyn Tyson,” on Aug. 19.

Whatever the reason, it didn’t work out, and the front office was getting desperate. They would already be off to Detroit later in the week for their season opener.

That’s why signing Rowan was crucial on Tuesday.

Besides their fresh signing, Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Trey Palmer are also on the practice squad, all three of whom will try to claw their way into the 53-man roster whenever a situation or an injury arises as potential game-day activations.

Plus, the depth addition seemed necessary given Olave’s lengthy medical history.

Chris Olave’s Lengthy Medical History Called for a Measure

Not just an addition to the WR room, either. Just last month, Nick Underhill reported how the Saints have added an emergency exit out of Olave’s contract if he gets injured this season as well.

Since 2024, the medical hits have kept coming for Olave. Multiple concussions and then some in 2024, and a blood clot in his lungs before the 2025 season finale.

As ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reports, “As @nick_underhill reported, there is a section in Chris Olave’s new contract that specifically mentions ‘concussions and respiratory pulmonary embolism’. If he is no longer cleared to play football because of these specific conditions, the injury guarantees can be voided.”

The Saints’ doctors consult an independent third-party specialist before making the final decision on Olave’s medical clearance, the fine print further states.