Saints Star Ranks Among NFL Most Overpaid Players

The New Orleans Saints‘ salary cap situation last season didn’t scream overpay for any particular player. But there was one player in particular who could be considered an overpay.

That player would be running back Alvin Kamara.

According to a study by the folks at Casino Guru, Kamara ranked as the second-most overpaid player in the NFL. The Saints star racked up a score of 87 out of 100, putting him right behind Dan Moore of the Tennessee Titans.

Meanwhile, the third spot went to Grady Jarrett of the Chicago Bears and Boye Mafe of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The methodology behind the study looked at players’ cap hit versus their overall production. The data set collected in June 2026 looked at each player’s Approximate Value (AV) as calculated by Pro Football Reference. The study then divided the AV by the cap hit, allowing the data set to show which players are more expensive given their overall production.

That methodology put the Saints back in the second spot in the NFL.

The study offered this particular insight:

“Alvin Kamara takes the second spot, scoring 87/100. With an even lower AV than Moore of 4, Kamara’s cost per AV sits at $2.6 million, fitting with the speculation around his future with the Saints after a poor season of scoring only one touchdown and a career-low 11 games.”

For now, Kamara will remain on New Orleans’ roster. But who knows if that will change as next season progresses.

Could Saints Move on from Kamara?

The writing could be on the wall for Alvin Kamara. The Saints signed Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason. Etienne promises to give New Orleans solid numbers from the backfield after rushing for 1,107 yards and seven TDs with Jacksonville last season.

Moreover, Etienne fills an interesting need, as he racked up 36 receptions. That’s the sort of skill set the Saints had with Kamara. Considering that Etienne fills the same sort of hole, where does that leave Kamara?

The 30-year-old will be hitting the final year of his current contract. He’ll be making $16.16 million against the cap. If he can’t pick up his production from last season, that cap hit might only inflate his ranking among the league’s most overpaid players.

What to read next:

Kamara Could Be Looking to Get Back to Form Before Free Agency

Last season was a down year for Kamar. He rushed for just 471 yards on 131 carries. His 3.6 yards per carry were the lowest of his career. As such, the Saints felt the need to bring in someone like Etienne to fill a gap.

But beyond that, Kamara has an incentive this season. He could be hitting free agency next offseason, allowing him to potentially land another multi-year deal. But that will depend on his ability to show he’s still the solid game-breaking back he once was.

Kamara is one year removed from rushing for 950 yards and landing 68 catches. If he can get close to those numbers again, there’s no reason why another club out there would be willing to give him one more shot.