New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has a major supporter in the greatest quarterback in franchise history.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees delivered a strong endorsement of Shough, comparing the second-year signal-caller to Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen.

And Brees believes Shough might actually have an advantage over Allen at the same stage of their careers.

“He’s got a lot of Josh Allen traits from the perspective of big, strong, can push the ball down the field,” Brees exclusively told Heavy on Nov. 11.

“I think he’s probably even more polished at this point in his career than Josh Allen was.”

It’s a significant assessment from the Hall of Fame quarterback, who spent 15 seasons in New Orleans and understands what it takes to succeed at the position.

Drew Brees Sees Josh Allen Traits in Saints QB Tyler Shough

Brees’ praise wasn’t limited to Shough’s physical abilities.

The former Super Bowl MVP said the quarterback’s unusual journey to the NFL has played an important role in his development.

“I really like Tyler Shough,” Brees told Heavy. “I think not only is he physically talented and gifted, but I appreciate his journey.”

Shough spent seven seasons in college, overcoming multiple injuries and transferring between Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville before the Saints selected him in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Brees believes those experiences helped shape the quarterback New Orleans ultimately drafted.

“Here’s a guy who spent a lot of time in college — seven years, which is a little unusual — but he had kind of a string of injuries when he was at Texas Tech and was at the point where he thought his football career was going to be over,” Brees said.

Shough’s final college season at Louisville, working under head coach Jeff Brohm, helped restore his confidence and establish him as an NFL prospect.

“I know how much the Saints liked him — liked so many things about him, not just his physical traits, but really his intangibles,” Brees said.

“He’s a really smart guy. He’s got great leadership qualities. I think he’s very poised.”

Brees then returned to the comparison with Allen, whose combination of size, mobility and arm strength has made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks.

“Tyler Shough has a lot of those same traits: the ability to step up into the pocket, stand firm in the pocket, deliver the ball down the field, take hits, scramble between the tackles,” Brees explained.

“Really good athlete.”

The comparison doesn’t mean Brees expects Shough to immediately match Allen’s production. Rather, he sees similarities in their physical skill sets, with Shough’s extensive college experience potentially giving him a more developed foundation.

Tyler Shough, Saints Fall Short Against Panthers Despite Late Comeback

While Brees sees tremendous potential in Shough, the Saints’ latest performance demonstrated that their young quarterback still has room to grow.

New Orleans suffered a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15, falling to 3-6 and missing an opportunity to move into first place in the NFC South.

Shough completed 25 of 35 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble, contributing to an uneven offensive performance in a pivotal divisional matchup.

However, Shough also showed some of the poise and resilience Brees praised during his exclusive interview with Heavy.

The second-year quarterback connected with Alvin Kamara for a 4-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, briefly giving New Orleans a 14-10 lead with 3:49 remaining.

After Carolina reclaimed the lead, Shough helped drive the Saints into position for Charlie Smyth’s game-tying field goal with 41 seconds remaining. The Panthers ultimately prevailed when Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a 54-yard field goal as time expired.

One encouraging development was the emergence of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who caught 11 passes for 80 yards against Carolina.

Tyson’s performance was particularly relevant to Brees’ comments about the Saints’ supporting cast.

“I think some of what the Saints have endured this year is they’ve been really banged up on both sides of the ball,” Brees exclusively told Heavy on Nov. 11.

“I think it’s nice to get a guy like Jordan Tyson back, where you get another weapon to go along with Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and some of the other guys.”

Brees believes the return of additional offensive weapons can help Shough continue developing, particularly as New Orleans looks to establish consistency.

The Hall of Fame quarterback spoke with Heavy while promoting his partnership with ARS Pharmaceuticals, the maker of neffy epinephrine nasal spray. He is raising awareness about severe allergic reactions and emergency preparedness ahead of the holiday season.

Brees also opened up to Heavy about his personal experience with severe allergies and why the awareness effort matters to him.

Even with the ups and downs, Brees believes Shough and the Saints have the ingredients to keep improving.

“I think they’re trending up, and you just need some of those confidence boosts,” Brees said. “You got to find a way to win some of those close games like they did against Cleveland in order to continue to build confidence.”