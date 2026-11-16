What We Learned About Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime in Saints RB Workloads

The New Orleans Saints had first place on the line on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, and they couldn’t claim the win they needed to get that, despite some fascinating usage from their RB depth chart.

Travis Etienne was back, which made for a crowded operation along with Audric Estime and Alvin Kamara.

And while the Saints’ loss is going to be followed by a brutal three-game stretch that has the potential to ruin New Orleans’ season, it’s still worth considering what those running backs got up to on Sunday.

The basic stats don’t tell the whole story, so let’s break it down.

Is Travis Etienne RB1?

Travis Etienne does appear to have resumed his role as the No. 1 running back even in his first game back from his hamstring injury.

He led Saints RBs in both rushes and catches.

The problem on Sunday was that he was inefficient, running eight times for just 14 yards while catching three passes for 20 yards.

But if anything, Etienne’s workload will increase going forward as the Saints grow in confidence about his health — and he already had the most touches in the backfield in Week 10, his first game back.

What About Alvin Kamara’s TD Vulture Role?

Kamara had the silliest day for the Saints. Of his first three touches, two were touchdowns.

He finished with two carries for four yards and a score as well as three catches for 10 yards and another TD.

Kamara had the fewest touches of the three Saints’ RBs yet is the only one who found the end zone.

It’s unlikely to be a clear-cut role for Kamara going forward, but it’s worth watching to see if he gets some surprise goal-line work in weeks ahead.

Audric Estime Outlook

The Saints tried to give Estime a quality workload, too, after he was really solid in Week 9, but he couldn’t carry that over.

Estime ran the ball seven times for just six yards. He also had one catch for five yards.

Summing the Saints’ running game up: QB Tyler Shough led them in rushing with just 25 yards.

New Orleans has to set up all of their running backs better going forward, but at least Etienne’s return gives them hope as he tries to live up to his big free agent contract as a true RB1.