Why Alvin Kamara Isn’t Playing As Much For Saints In Week 3

Alvin Kamara was used heavily in his first game back from injury, particularly in the first half.

In his second game back, though, the New Orleans Saints‘ veteran RB was nowhere to be found early on.

It was a weird contrast, to be sure.

In Week 2, Kamara had 10 first-half touches. That compared to just two for Travis Etienne.

This time around, it’s been all Etienne.

Through the first quarter, Etienne had six carries.

CJ Donaldson also had a carry inside the 10-yard line.

The Saints were actually led in rushing in the first quarter by Tyler Shough, who had a 36-yard run from his QB spot.

Why Isn’t Alvin Kamara Playing As Much?

This was really the plan all along for Kamara.

Etienne was brought in on a big-money, four-year free agent contract.

Kamara, by contrast, needed his contract restructured just to remain in town.

He’s also on the wrong side of 30, that magical RB age when declines are supposed to start.

Kamara didn’t exactly do much with his 10 first-half touches a week ago. It was just the way it broke down.

It’s clear the Saints decided to take a different approach this week.

What’s The Deal With CJ Donaldson?

OK, so the Etienne stuff makes sense.

But what about Donaldson?

The bruising RB got a goal-line carry and nearly scored on a strong run before the Saints brought Etienne back in the game. That was before Kamara had gotten a touch.

But the Saints have also been using Donaldson as a fullback, and it seems they like the versatility of the undrafted rookie from Ohio State.

Donaldson may never be the lead back. It seems like if Etienne got hurt, Kamara would be the proverbial next man up.

That doesn’t mean Donaldson doesn’t matter, though. The Saints are keeping Kendre Miller inactive (in Week 2) or on special teams duty (in Week 3) to allow Donaldson to play. Kellen Moore is a clear fan.

Kamara has meant so much to the Saints in his career, and he’ll still get chances while he’s on the roster.

There just might be days like Week 3, when the Saints go long stretches without giving Kamara the ball. It’s not an indictment of him. It’s just the reality at this point in his career.

And hey — soon after this publishes, Kamara might rattle off three catches in one drive. He’s still got some of that ability, even if the explosiveness isn’t quite there anymore.