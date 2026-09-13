Why Cameron Jordan Isn’t Playing Today for Saints

The New Orleans Saints are trying to open their 2026 NFL season with an upset on the road in Detroit against the high-powered Lions.

They’ll have to do it without the best leader on their team, long-time defensive lineman Cameron Jordan.

Jordan was already ruled out for this matchup earlier in the week, and it was made official when inactives came out on Sunday morning.

When the game kicks off, Jordan’s leadership will be limited to the sideline — where, to be fair, he likely can still make a quality impact.

He’s a guy the Saints will hope to get back soon, but for now, they’ll have to embrace next-man up mentality.

Why Isn’t Cameron Jordan Playing?

Jordan isn’t playing because he is injured.

He is dealing with a hamstring strain, and the big concern is that he sustained it in the first week of August.

The fact that it’s still lingering isn’t a positive sign at all for Jordan.

The good news is that the Saints didn’t place him on injured reserve, which would’ve guaranteed at least a four-game absence. That suggests they think he can get back quicker than that.

But for now, Jordan is on the sideline, and hamstrings, especially at his age, certainly aren’t easy.

The Saints’ defensive line will be led talent-wise now by Chase Young, who has to set the tone without Jordan.

Cameron Jordan Stats

Jordan is one of the best players to ever wear a Saints uniform.

New Orleans took Jordan with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cal, and he has become an eight-time Pro Bowler who has spent his entire career with the Saints.

Jordan turned 37 in July, but he’s coming off a season in which he had 10.5 sacks, his most since 2021.

He has played 15 seasons for the Saints, a total of 243 games. In that time, Jordan has 132.0 sacks and 763 tackles. He has forced 17 fumbles, recovered 12 fumbles, defensed 67 passes and snatched three interceptions.

Before the season, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote about three defensive linemen who can secure final legacies this season — Jordan, Cam Heyward and Khalil Mack.

“Let’s finish with three players who are competing for something entirely different: their legacies,” Barnwell wrote. “Heyward, Jordan and Mack have already established themselves as three of the best defensive linemen of their generation. While they would each love to win a Super Bowl before they retire, the primary task left ahead for these three defenders in what might be their final year of professional football is finalizing their respective cases for the Hall of Fame.”

Jordan is likely bound for Canton if he can finish strong. He’ll just have to heal up his hamstring first.