Travis Etienne is with a new NFL team for the first time in 2026.

The long-time Jacksonville Jaguars running back signed a free agent contract to join the New Orleans Saints, and with that has come another change for Etienne: the pronunciation of his last name.

It’s news that came out much earlier in the offseason but that will really take the spotlight as the Saints begin their regular season, because announcers will get the chance to try out Etienne’s new pronunciation early and often.

It remains to be seen whether all the announcers will get it right or make the effort, but Etienne made it very clear how he wants his name to be prounounced.

Travis Etienne Pronunciation Guide

Etienne’s last name, in his NFL career prior to this year, was essentially pronounced like three letters: “E-T-N.”

That’s no longer the case.

Etienne told reporters after signing with the Saints that he wants the name pronounced the way it was when he was growing up.

He even spelled it out: “A-C-H-A-N-E.”

That’s the last name of Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane, and it’s said like, “Ay-Chan.”

Announcers in the preseason still seemed to mix the ‘t’ sound into Etienne’s last name at times, but it seemed some were trying to get it right.

Why Did Travis Etienne’s Name Pronunciation Change?

This is how Etienne explained it in his introductory press conference:

“Growing up, it [was] Travis [Achane]. A-C-H-A-N-E. That’s how they always said it, Travis [Achane]. But when I went to college, I kept telling them my name, like, every day, every day, every day. After like four weeks, they just couldn’t get it. So I’m like, ‘Man, it’s [ETN]. How you see it is how you say it.’ That’s how that became, and it kind of just took off because it was easier for the announcers to say it, I didn’t have to correct them every day [how] to say my name. Just when I kind of started learning more about my last name and how it came about… it just kind of stuck, it made sense.”

Etienne is from Jennings, Louisiana, where the French roots of his last name don’t sneak up on people.