“I’m very much open to being Travis [Achane] again, just being myself,” Etienne said. “I don’t have to correct people here on how to say my name each and every day. And I kind of love that. Just getting back to me.”

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Etienne to return to his home state and play for the Saints in New Orleans.

He’s in town on a four-year, $52 million deal, which means he could be around for a while.

It’ll be a chance for him to embrace his truest self while also hoping to help the Saints become contenders once again.

And hopefully along the way, those talking about Etienne can get the pronuncation right.