Former Giants 1st-Round Pick Arrested on Two Charges: Reports

The disappointing NFL career of former New York Giants first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney has been marred by problems on the field, but the wide receiver faces trouble off it after his recent arrest following allegations of strangling a woman.

An exclusive report from TMZ Sports, citing police documents, detailed Toney “was accused of putting his hand around a woman’s throat during a dispute at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14 … and squeezing ‘with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath.'”

More details from the report include how “The docs state the alleged attack left the woman with red marks on her neck … and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. Additionally, authorities wrote in the documents Toney took the woman’s phone from her during the altercation in order to prevent her from dialling 911.”

TMZ also revealed “Warrants for Toney’s arrest were issued on Jan. 15 … and jail records we obtained show the 26-year-old was thrown behind bars in a Douglas County facility on Feb. 6 on one charge of aggravated assault — strangulation … and one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The records show the 26-year-old’s bond was set at $25,000 on each count.”

A separate report from the Associated Press in Douglasville, Georgia, stated Toney “was released the same day on $50,000 bail, according to a person who answered the phone at the jail.”

The AP also reported how “a working phone number for Toney could not be found Wednesday and online court records did not list an attorney who could comment on the charges.”

Kadarius Toney Draft Miss Still Haunts Giants

Toney rates as one of the bigger draft flops in Giants history after being selected 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Big Blue has been counting the cost ever since, especially when they could have drafted a future All-Pro instead, a player who’s since tormented them as a member of NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

A rival got stronger while the Giants waited in vain for Toney to put it all together as a playmaker capable of impacting both phases of their offense. He showed skills as both a runner and receiver, but injuries and erratic behaviour doomed Toney’s stint at MetLife Stadium.

The dual-threat wideout suffered hamstring, ankle and oblique injuries during his brief but frustrating time as a Giant. He also punched an opponent during a defeat to the Cowboys in his rookie season.

Things came to a head when the Giants dealt Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. It looked like a great deal for all parties when Toney immediately helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl and happily trolled his former employers, but the 26-year-old has struggled for playing time since and barely made it off the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Toney was active for only three games, logged a mere two rushing attempts and didn’t log a single catch, according to Pro Football Reference. What Toney did was draw a flag for taunting, before muffing a punt against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

He became a forgotten figure, but the Giants can’t forget about how they wasted what they got in return for Toney.

The Giants Wasted Kadarius Toney Trade

They got third and sixth-round picks when they traded Toney, but the Giants wasted the return. The third-rounder was flipped for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, but he played just one season with Big Blue before retiring at 31.

At least general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll finally found their alpha receiver when they drafted Malik Nabers sixth-overall last year. Nabers dominated in ways Toney never has, but he needs help to avoid being doubled relentlessly by defenses during his second season.

It’s help the Giants can provide by trading for a multi-faceted All-Pro. That deal would leave the team to pursue another Nabers-like reward from Round 1 of this year’s draft and continue to make amends for the botched selection of Toney.