Giants Trade Scenario Puts Bargain All-Pro Next to Malik Nabers

Adding a quarterback is the priority for the New York Giants this offseason, but putting some weapons around the new passer should also be near the top of the to-do list, especially when Big Blue could acquire an All-Pro partner for star wide receiver Malik Nabers, in the form of San Francisco 49ers veteran Deebo Samuel, for as little as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

It’s a scenario outlined by The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke. He has the Giants sending the 65th-overall pick to the Niners for “safety blanket” Samuel.

Brooke’s proposal solves a problem since, “outside of Nabers, the Giants don’t have another impact playmaker at receiver or tight end. Darius Slayton will be a free agent, while Wan’Dale Robinson had just 1.21 YPRR despite significant volume in the slot in 2024.”

If the Giants select a rookie passer, likely Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick, they can’t have the first-year signal-caller “trying to force-feed one target, even one as talented as Nabers.”

According to Brooke, “Adding a safety blanket underneath in a veteran like Samuel is the perfect way to settle down a rookie quarterback early in their career, especially with a coaching staff led by Brian Daboll. Nabers and Samuel bring a great one-two punch to any offense, especially one that will likely be getting a new quarterback this offseason.”

The presence of Samuel would not only prevent defenses from doubling Nabers. It would also give the Giants a proven, dual-threat playmaker able to boost both phases of a rebuilding offense.

Deebo Samuel an Ideal Trade Target for Giants

Giants general manager Joe Schoen would be smart to nudge his way to the front of the queue of trade suitors for Samuel. The latter will draw a crowd after the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan granted Samuel “permission to find a trade partner,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He’s 29, but Samuel remains one of the more dynamic and truly multi-faceted weapons in the NFL. The 2021 Pro Bowler can beat coverage from the slot and outside the numbers, and Samuel remains a force after the catch, gaining 421 of his 670 receiving yards after catch in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran showed he’s lost none of his play speed with this 76-yard catch and run for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when Samuel “reached a top speed of 20.90 mph,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Samuel wins, no matter how he gets the ball in his hands, because the 6-foot, 215-pounder isn’t shy about looking for contact. He broke nine tackles as both a receiver and runner last season, so Samuel would restore some smash-mouth physicality the Giants lost when Saquon Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason.

Speaking of Barkley, the Giants lacked a power element once he left, despite the emergence of 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. He provided the kind of breakaway speed that would dovetail well with Samuel’s hard-nosed running style.

Samuel remains an active and productive runner, and his ability to play from the backfield creates mismatches on the ground and through the air. An example of the latter was highlighted by Firstdown_XO’s against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

Putting Samuel into the mix alongside Tracy would transform the Giants’ skill players into a group envied across the league. Especially with Nabers capable of going from strength to strength.

Malik Nabers Will Get Better, but He Needs Help

Nabers dominated as a rookie thanks to a combination of speed, agility and play strength few covering defenders could handle. The exciting thing for the Giants is the 21-year-old is just scratching the surface of his potential.

Unleashing the full range of Nabers’ talents will only happen if he gets help. Giants head coach Brian Daboll can’t risk having his marquee target doubled on every snap each week.

Teams wouldn’t be able to put a bracket around Nabers with Samuel also on the field. A player with Samuel’s All-Pro pedigree requires attention wherever he lines up, and that’s sure to create some one-on-one matchups.

The chance to isolate Nabers is worth the Giants rolling the dice on some of the riskier aspects of a trade for Samuel. Things like a recent injury history involving ankle, hamstring and shoulder problems.

There’s also the not-so small matter of a contract containing “a cap hit of $15,825,505” for 2025, according to Spotrac.com. The Giants have $43,380,069 to make any deal work, particularly one for the bargain price of a single, mid-round draft pick.