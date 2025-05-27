$29 Million Giants Star Named One of the NFL’s Top Players

The New York Giants had a very difficult season in 2024 and walked away with a dismal 3-14 record, but all is not lost. It’s a new season, and the team has some fresh blood, so the upcoming season could be very different for the Giants in a good way.

Through all of the difficulty of the 2024 season, especially losing their quarterback Daniel Jones during the season, there was a bright light, and he’s still here in 2024. Plus, this guy now has quarterback Russell Wilson to work with on the field, which should make him that much better.

New York Giants Have One of the Best WRs in the League

In a May 21 feature for PFF, NFL analyst and expert Trevor Sikkema names the top wide receivers in the league, and one Giants star is high on the roster of names. In the piece, Sikkema picks those wide receivers employing a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

“Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game,” Sikkema states in the piece. “From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play.”

Giants favorite Malik Nabers is No. 12 on the tally, making him one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. We’ll take it. Nabers signed a four-year, $29.2 million rookie contract with the Giants in 2024, with a $18 million signing bonus.

“Nabers was outstanding in his rookie season despite inconsistent quarterback play,” Sikkema notes in the piece. “He earned an 87.1 receiving grade — ninth best in the league — and averaged 2.17 yards per route run, an impressive mark for a first-year receiver that suggests even greater production as the offense improves around him.”

Sikkema’s choices for the best wide receiver in the league is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is widely considered the best, so that’s certainly not a surprise.

“Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable. He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade,” he stated in the feature. “He can win in every way, against any defense.”

What Do the New York Giants Lack?

In a May 22 piece for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Alex Ballentine rattles off every NFL team’s roster needs and trade assets going into the new season. For the New York Giants, he names quarterback the position the team really needs, even though they have Wilson in the fold this year. He also named edge Kayvon Thibodeaux as the team’s top trade asset.

“The pressure is on Brian Daboll to get things turned around,” Ballentine states in the piece. “That means either getting one more good season out of Russell Wilson or getting Jaxson Dart playing at a high level quickly.”

He adds, “Kayvon Thibodeaux is a prime trade candidate after they drafted Abdul Carter, but Jameis Winston could be appealing to another team as well.”