Abdul Carter Gets Brutally Honest on Giants’ Week 1 Win vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants delivered on the hype surrounding their team in Week 1, as they picked up a 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Giants controlled the action on both sides of the ball for much of the night, and when all was done, they had proven that they are going to be a threat in the NFC East division this year.

On defense, New York failed to record a single sack on Dak Prescott, but he was under pressure for much of the night, as the Giants’ deep defensive front was finding ways to make his life difficult. When asked about the group’s performance, though, second-year linebacker Abdul Carter made it clear that he and his teammates expect more from themselves.

Abdul Carter Issues Surprising Message on Giants’ Week 1 Performance

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter experienced a bit of a rocky rookie season with the Giants, but it’s clear the team has high hopes for him. In a loaded pass rush group that also features Brian Burns, rookie Arvell Reese, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Carter very well could end up being the most explosive player on the defensive line for New York.

With Reese joining this group for his first pro game, New York was obviously working through some things along the d-line throughout this game. The team was at its best, though, when Carter and Burns were allowed to pin their ears back and go after Prescott, even though they failed to sack him at all.

Carter finished the night with three tackles and one quarterback hit, and while it wasn’t necessarily an explosive performance, there were some encouraging signs from him throughout this game. However, Carter revealed that he and the rest of the defensive line were not pleased with their performance, saying he knows that this unit can be better moving forward.

“We felt like we had a bad game,” Carter bluntly said in an interview with Josina Anderson after the game. “We feel like there’s much more we can do. We know the standard we hold ourselves to, but we got the job done, got the win, so that’s all that matters.”

Abdul Carter Sends Strong Warning to Rest of the NFL

Getty New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter.

It was certainly a bit of a surprise to see the Giants fail to sack Prescott at all, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it was a bad game for the team in this department. As Carter, Burns, and Thibodeaux get more used to playing alongside Reese, who had a strong NFL debut, there’s reason to believe that the sack numbers will begin to pile up.

As Carter said, at the end of the day, all that matters is New York came out on top, as it picked up a big win over a top division rival. Another big test awaits the Giants in Week 2, though, as it is set for a Monday Night Football clash with a Los Angeles Rams team that will be looking to get in the win column after they suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.