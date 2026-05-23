Giants Edge Abdul Carter Reveals Jaxson Dart’s Reaction to Trump Post

He had no problem calling out his quarterback on social media for his apparent support of U.S. president Donald Trump, but New York Giants edge-rusher Abdul Carter revealed whether or not his recent post has caused a rift with quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Carter revealed on Saturday, May 23 how he “& JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

This message was posted mere hours after Carter had called out Dart for introducing Trump at a campaign event on Friday. Dart’s decision to put himself into the country’s political narrative, however adjacent he was to the broader discourse, drew plenty of criticism.

Carter taking his negative reaction to Dart’s proximity to Trump public, prompted a former Giants Super Bowl winner to remind the outside linebacker about the sanctity of the locker room and team unity.

This became a familiar theme among those who reacted to the sudden and swift noise generated by Carter’s first post.

Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart Unity Questioned

It didn’t take long for outside observers to suggest the Giants might soon be dealing with a rift involving arguably the most important player on the team. As Ben Volin of the Boston Globe put it, “Giants starting QB just divided his locker room.”

A similar note of concern was struck by Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson. He focused on Carter’s side of any potential social media spat, complaining, “Anddddd the Giants have already created more unwanted distractions and it’s not even June yet. Like clockwork every year.”

Anddddd the Giants have already created more unwanted distractions and it’s not even June yet 😂😂 Like clockwork every year https://t.co/jEY9uc6AaP — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) May 23, 2026

Trouble might have been brewing, but Carter has sought to calm things down by revealing a sensible chat with Dart. Those who take this latest explanation as a good enough end to things will contribute to helping the Giants focus firmly on football matters.

Carter and Dart have essential roles to play in those matters.

Giants Need Full Focus on Football

Making a success of their latest turnaround project will only happen if the Giants get consistent dominant performances from their stars. For Carter, that will mean shedding the label he’s underperformed since being selected third overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

He’s supposed to be a dynamic disruptor able to puncture the pass-pocket from anywhere along the front seven. Unfortunately, Carter is yet to turn natural upside into elite production, and he logged a mere four sacks as a rookie.

Carter’s fellow 2025 first-rounder Dart is facing a different challenge. One involving the 23-year-old showing he can make smarter decisions from the pocket and avoid the extra, damaging collisions he took during his first year in the pros.

Getting the crucial next phases of their respective developments right will take all of Dart and Carter’s concentration and commitment. New head coach John Harbaugh won’t want either budding talisman on each of the side ball to get sidetracked, even if it’s only on a mental level, by any events off the field.

The Giants could draw a line under this brief, but potentially damaging episode by having Carter and Dart present a united front the next time reporters have questions.