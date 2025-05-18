Abdul Carter Tipped for Different Role After Giants Schedule Release

They drafted him third-overall to be a dominant edge-rusher, but the New York Giants might have something different in mind for Abdul Carter after the 2025 NFL schedule release.

Specifically, the Week 1 matchup on the road against NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders presents different responsibilities for Carter. Those responsibilities relate to containing Commanders’ dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, according to Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

He called on Giants fans to “Get ready for Abdul Carter lined up as an off ball LB QB spying Jayden Daniels and hopefully making life for IOL very difficult week one.”

It’s a sound prediction based on the Giants using the player who is potentially their best athlete to stop unquestionably the most dynamic playmaker on Washington’s roster. Having Carter play spy and blitz the interior would also be a good way for the Giants to herald a creative use plan for the most versatile pass-rusher in this year’s draft class.

Giants Need Ongoing Equalizer for Jayden Daniels

Staying relevant in their division will hinge on how often the Giants can corral Daniels during the next decade. He’s already a running and throwing sensation at this level after winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game last season.

En route, Washington went from 4-13 to 12-5, including enjoying two wins over the Giants. Daniels threw for 435 yards and two touchdowns across both games, while also rushing for 79 yards on 18 attempts, per Pro Football Reference.

Finding answers for Daniels’ multi-faceted dynamism isn’t easy, but Carter will give the Giants a chance. Especially if he meets what are already lofty expectations.

Abdul Carter Can Play Many Roles for Giants

Carter can line up in multiple spots, but his production hunting quarterbacks will ultimately matter most. Fortunately, a former NFL sacks leader is backing the 21-year-old to be effective enough to win a prestigious rookie award.

A gong for Carter would justify the Giants using the third-overall pick to add to a position of strength. They already have a pair of bookend edge-rushes in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, although the latter remains a viable candidate for trade, even to a division rival.

Thibodeaux and Burns both have a pedigree as double-digit sacks artists, but Carter could be something special because of his flexibility. The ex-Penn State standout played all over the field for the Nittany Lions and can expect to have a similar roving brief in the pros.

That expectation was reinforced during Carter’s pre-draft visit with the Giants, when he was asked to “learn all five spots” along the defensive front. Carter’s bold response of “you can add more” bodes well for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and his staff getting creative with a player the Giants are counting on to have a transformative impact.

The measure of that impact will begin against a familiar foe on Sunday, September 7. If Carter does for the Giants’ defense what Daniels did for Washington’s offense in 2024, Big Blue will enjoy a quicker turnaround than expected.