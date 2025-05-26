Abdul Carter Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With New Giants Teammate

The top draft pick for the New York Giants is planning to do more than just go through the motions at OTAs. Especially when Abdul Carter locks horns with a teammate he knows well from his college days at Penn State.

Carter revealed he has some “unfinished business” with tight end Theo Johnson. The nature of that business was only teased during the season premiere of “Giants Life,” at the 6:32 mark, (h/t Giants.com Senior Managing Editor Dan Salomone).

Giants general manager Joe Schoen asked Carter during his top-30 pre-draft visit, “We have Theo on our team. What would he say about you?”

Carter responded, “He would say I’m competitive, but we got into it a lot just being on different sides of the ball. My last game, he just came up to me and said like he gave me his respect. He has my respect. I like Theo.”

Just when this sounded nothing more than familiar platitudes, Carter also interjected, “Wait until I see him again, though. We’ve got some unfinished business.”

While this was surely only a semi-serious warning, Carter’s parting words revealed two key things for the Giants. First, any buzz about the competitive streak of the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft is more than just empty rhetoric.

Second, Johnson igniting the sense of competition in Carter shows what the second-year tight end can do when playing with maximum aggression. Johnson will need to do that more often in Year 2 if he’s going to make the starting role his own.

Abdul Carter Can Boost Intensity of Giants Pass Rush

The Giants gave Carter a $45.3 million contract to make an already strong position stronger. He’s joining capable incumbent edge-rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but Carter is the one with potential to dominate.

It’s what he did for the Nittany Lions by logging 12 sacks in 2024.

Carter brings star potential to a key spot, but he’ll first have to prove himself. The best way to do that is by dominating during offseason work, but Johnson can’t afford to give ground to a player he knows well.

Theo Johnson Under Pressure to Deliver

Johnson was drafted in the fourth round a year ago to help replace the retired Darren Waller. Things didn’t exactly go to plan, despite Johnson eventually grabbing 29 catches and averaging 11.4 yards per receptions.

The numbers weren’t spectacular, but Johnson is still held in high regard by the Giants, according to Salomone. He detailed why quarterback Russell Wilson can take Johnson’s game up a level: “The Giants need to push the ball downfield more, and the young tight end can take advantage of Wilson’s accuracy down the seam. The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback also noticed the fourth-round pick’s blocking ability.”

That reference to what Johnson can do as a blocker is key for his matchups against Carter. It will also be vital to Johnson staying at the top of the depth chart.

His chances have been boosted by a 2022 draft pick’s roster spot being in jeopardy. It could mean more reps for Johnson, but the Giants did use a seventh-round pick this year to select Thomas Fidone II.

The former Nebraska standout “was the top tight end recruit in his class, ahead of Brock Bowers. But he was slowed by a pair of ACL injuries in college. There’s some talent there,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Fidone’s got talent in space, while a rugged veteran like 33-year-old Chris Manhertz can still move the pile. What the Giants are still searching for is a complete tight end able to get open as a receiver and boss defenders along the line of scrimmage.

The job is Johnson’s if he can prove his worth by giving Carter all he can handle this offseason.