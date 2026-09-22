New York Giants Lose $141 Million All-Pro to Ankle Injury

The New York Giants took a ton of optimism into Week 2’s Monday Night Football Showdown against the Los Angeles Rams — they came away looking more like the walking wounded following a 28-6 loss.

Along with quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the Giants’ best defensive player, edge rusher Brian Burns, went down with a low ankle sprain.

Burns, a 3-time Pro Bowler, is coming off his 1st NFL All-Pro year in 2025 with a career-high 16.5 sacks.

“Brian Burns has a low ankle sprain, per John Harbaugh,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

“They brought the cart out for Brian Burns,” SNY TV’s Connor Hughes wrote on his official X account. “He turned it down to get back to the locker room himself. He’s one of the toughest players on this roster. You know he’s hurting.”

Brian Burns Addressed Injury Following Loss

The Giants dropped to 1-1 with a 28-6 loss but, more importantly, no one’s injury seemed to be of the long-term variety.

Dart suffered a suspected MCL sprain. Nabers managed to return from his shoulder injury.

“It eases my mind to know that it ain’t nothing serious,” Burns told the media following the game.

Giants Signed Burns to $141M Contract Extension

The Giants have paid Burns like he’s 1 of the NFL’s best edge rushers since they signed him to a 5-year, $141 million contract extension before the 2024 season.

Burns’ career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025 earned him NFL All-Pro honors for the 1st time despite playing on 1 of the NFL’s worst teams, and it also earned him the No. 9 spot among edge rushers in ESPN’s annual preseason position rankings.

The rankings came from an anonymous vote of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts — including 1 who said Burns was a “pain in the ass to play against” after generally falling short of his potential early in his career.

“Burns put it all together in Year 7, finishing second in the league with 16.5 sacks on his way to a second-team All-Pro nod,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 8. “The sack total was the highest by a Giants player since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011. Burns’ talent was obvious when he entered the league in 2019. But production has been spotty throughout his career, and some evaluators wanted to see him routinely play with more power … Burns’ 31 quarterback hits in 2025 ranked fourth among all defensive players. He was the NFL’s lone player with five multiple-sack games last season. Burns was a top-10 selection in past years before falling to honorable mention in 2025.”