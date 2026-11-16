The New York Giants are set to return to action after suffering a disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10 that saw their stranglehold on the NFC East division loosen ever so slightly. The Giants are still atop their division, but with injuries piling up across the board, they are going to have to be diligent when it comes to finding ways to win as many games as possible.

Throughout the season, New York has been making roster moves like crazy in an effort to ensure that it has the best possible combination of players at its disposal. One spot where the Giants have been looking for help is at running back, and after failing to make a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Jonathan Taylor, they decided to take a closer look at former New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson.

Giants Workout Antonio Gibson Ahead of Week 11

The Giants have been a bit of a mess at the running back position all year long. Cam Skattebo has been effective in recent weeks, but he’s struggled with fumbling issues early on in his career, which led to the coaching staff being reluctant to fully lean into him as its top option. The problem is that guys like Najee Harris, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have been ineffective when called upon, with Harris getting released as a result of his struggles.

Taylor would have been an ideal trade candidate, but the Colts’ asking price for him was simply too high. As a result, New York is looking at other options, with Gibson being one of the better free agents available. Gibson hasn’t played at all this season after his 2025 campaign with the Patriots was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 5.

All signs indicate Gibson is healthy, and he has proven in the past that he could be the sort of dual-threat running back that the Giants are looking for as a complement to Skattebo out of the backfield. On Monday, the team brought Gibson in for a workout, and while it didn’t immediately sign him, that could change depending on how things shake out with the roster in the near future.

“The Giants had veteran RB Antonio Gibson in for workout today,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Should the Giants Sign Antonio Gibson?

Getty Free agent running back Antonio Gibson

Gibson was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2021 with the Washington Commanders, and while he probably can’t be counted on for that sort of production anymore, he was efficient while with the Patriots as their secondary running back as recently as the 2024 campaign (120 CAR, 538 YDS, 1 TD, 23 REC, 206 YDS). With Tracy on injured reserve and Singletary remaining inconsistent, it couldn’t hurt to bring Gibson in and see what he’s capable of.

Skattebo has earned the ability to continue racking up the lion’s share of the touches out of the backfield, but the Giants are intent on continuing to find a way to round out their rushing attack. Gibson isn’t the flashiest option, but he could be the best guy this team can find at this time in the year, which is why a signing can’t be ruled out just yet, even though it didn’t come to fruition right away on Monday.