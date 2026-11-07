Giants Get Bad News on Jonathan Taylor Trade From Insider

With the NFL’s trade deadline just days away, the New York Giants are expected to be aggressive and make a splash to help further improve their odds of taking home the NFC East crown for the first time since 2011.

The two positions everyone is keeping their eyes on are running back and defensive tackle, particularly on the interior.

Expect New York to make a marginal move on the latter, sending out a Day 3 pick for a rotational veteran to help their depth.

Where could they make the blockbuster move? Running back. Everyone has their eyes on Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, and for good reason.

The Colts are having a bit of firesale as evident by their recent trades, but they haven’t pulled the trigger on a Taylor trade just yet. Why?

Colts Still Waiting on the Right Price for Jonathan Taylor

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Giants haven’t been able to trade for Taylor yet because the Indianapolis Colts aren’t comfortable with the offers they’ve received for him thus far. Surely the Giants have sent an offer, but whatever it is, it’s not good enough.

“After weeks of speculation, the most likely outcome for Taylor is … staying in Indianapolis. As we reported last week at The Sweep, the Colts quickly rejected an offer of a 2027 second-round pick plus another pick for Taylor. And while there were more inquiries made to the Colts this week, no team has come close to offering the type of premium capital that would persuade Indianapolis to deal him,” reported Pelissero.

“Is it possible that will change in the next few days? Of course. But Taylor is still only 27 years old. He just signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August. And barring injury, he’ll have just as much if not more trade value in March, when a new GM will be in place… At this point, only a blockbuster offer for Taylor would cause the Colts to change course and move on from the face of the franchise.”

It sounds like the Colts are willing to drag this out as long as they can in hopes of landing a better offer from prospective teams around the league.

Should the Giants Up Their Offer on Jonathan Taylor?

Now, this is just speculation on my end, but this could be a maneuver from the Indianapolis Colts, feeding Pelissero this information to report, and putting the screws to the New York Giants and other teams hoping to trade for Taylor.

Clearly, interim general manager Ed Dodds and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon are trying to pump those offers up, in hopes of getting a first-round draft pick.

It makes sense. The Colts don’t have their own first-round pick in 2027; that belongs to the New York Jets thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade.

But does that mean they should really wait until the offseason to make a deal? No. What if Taylor gets hurt down the stretch of the season? His value would only go down then.

The Giants shouldn’t be interested in trading their first-round pick for a running back. If they’re the team that’s already offered a second-rounder and then some, they should stand pat and see if they can call the Colts’ bluff ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.