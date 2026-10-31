Giants Get Positive News on Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade

Over the last few weeks, the New York Giants have seemed to be in the market for adding star players to their roster ahead of the November 10 deadline.

The apple of their eye? Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. It’s felt like John Harbaugh has wanted a star bell-cow back to lead his ground game, and Taylor may be the best available option.

Last weekend, it seemed the Colts weren’t ready to start dealing yet. Then, this past week, they traded away Pro Bowlers Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Indianapolis may be headed for a complete and total fire sale, and that’s nothing but positive for the Giants and their hopes of swinging a Taylor trade.

Colts Have Made Jonathan Taylor Available For Trade

In a stroke of luck for the New York Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Indianapolis Colts are “open” to trading their starting running back.

“The Indianapolis Colts now are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor, sources told @RapSheet and me. Multiple teams have reached out to Indianapolis, and those talks are said to be active and ongoing, according to sources,” wrote Schefter in a post on X.

This is quite a change of pace from just a week ago, when The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that the Colts were not interested in trading Taylor away.

How fast things move in the NFL.

It’s not going to be cheap if the Giants pull this off. The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Indianapolis has already turned down an offer featuring a 2027 Day 2 draft pick.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise,” wrote Pelissero in a post on X.

“The Colts’ position on Jonathan Taylor hasn’t changed: No player is off-limits in trade talks, but they’d want a lot to move their star RB. For now, he’s a Colt and expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.”

It seems like the Giants will have to wait at least another week before they can officially talk turkey with the Colts.

Giants Clearly Trying to Make a Big Swing

Clearly, the New York Giants are trying their best to make a major acquisition ahead of the November 10 deadline.

It was revealed this morning by The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones that Big Blue was in on Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before he eventually landed with the Chicago Bears.

“In an unusual move, Giants head coach John Harbaugh called Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk directly in an attempt to trade for All Pro DT Jeffery Simmons. Obviously, it didn’t work,” wrote Jones on X.

While it makes sense that at 4-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East, the Giants want to put their foot on the gas pedal, they should be cautious. It’s not like they’re a current Super Bowl contender, and they shouldn’t mortgage the future for any one player.

We’ll see if they end up pulling the trigger on anything.