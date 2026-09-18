New York Giants Get Bad News on Injured 1st-Round Pick

Despite the good vibes still emanating from the franchise after a Week 1 upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants face plenty of question marks before Week 2 and a marquee Monday Night Football showdown against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams.

The biggest question is a suddenly decimated secondary that saw one blow after another on Friday.

The 1st came when $54 million free-agent cornerback Paulson Adebo landed on injured reserve.

Then, another gut punch with starting cornerback and former 1st-round pick Deonte Banks.

“Deonte Banks was downgraded to DNP,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“CB Deonte Banks (calf) is considered ‘day-to-day,’ per John Harbaugh,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Paulson Adebo (knee) is going on IR with the intention of returning. DC Dennard Wilson wasn’t at practice Friday as he dealt with a personal family situation. He’s expected back on Saturday.”

Deonte Banks Won Back Starting Position

Banks was the Giants‘ 1st-round pick (No. 23 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft and watched his career crater over his 1st 3 seasons, only for it to be brought back to life under a new head coach in John Harbaugh.

The Giants signed Adebo to a 3-year, $54 million free-agent contract before the 2025 season specifically to replace Banks, only to see Banks win his job back 1 year later.

“The Giants unofficial Week 1 depth chart lists Donte Banks alongside Greg Newsome as the starting cornerbacks,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on September 8 “Banks ahead of Paulson Adebo Chauncey Golston is listed as the starting DE alongside DT Shelby Harris and NT D.J. Reader. Golston ahead of Darius Alexander.”

“If the depth chart is legit, my god … Paulson Adebo, how did you lose a starting job to Deonte Banks!!!” Empire State Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “I’m excited to see if Banks turns things around, but man, what a colossal waste of money on Adebo if true.”

“The Giants paid Paulson Adebo good money to be CB1,” Gridiron Media wrote on its official X account. “After one year, he’s a backup. Joe Schoen is just awful.”

Giants Urged to Trade Deonte Banks Before Camp

On paper at least, the Giants seemed to have pretty much cut bait on Banks — the biggest signal being they declined the $12.6 million 5th-year option on his contract on May 1.

Before training camp, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed the best move for the Giants was to trade Banks to a cornerback-needy team for pennies on the dollar, getting back a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The Giants may not be eager to trade a recent first-round pick for a Day 3 selection,” Moton wrote on July 14. “However, Banks is unlikely to regain a starting role in the secondary. Big Blue signed Greg Newsome II and drafted Colton Hood in the second round this year. Last offseason, Banks lost a starting job on the boundary and played a bigger role on special teams. He returned a kick for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Giants turn the page on his days as a starter, another team may show interest in giving him a second opportunity to compete for a lead position.”