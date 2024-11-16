The 10 Best Giants Wide Receivers of All Time, Ranked

Although it has been a long time since the New York Giants were a consistently good team, with well over a decade having passed since they put up back-to-back winning seasons, they have an unquestionably historic, storied past.

From Eli Manning and the Tom Coughlin Super Bowls in the 2000s, to the Belichick-masterminded defenses of the 1980s, the Giants have always been a team with high expectations in the nation’s biggest, ultra-passionate market.

While defenses have traditionally been the mainstay of the franchise, the Giants have certainly had their share of excellent wide receivers.

We’ll count down our picks for the 10 best:

10. Darius Slayton (2019 – Present)

Perhaps not the first name that comes to mind upon the utterance of “all-time wide receiver,” Darius Slayton has had a sneakily consistent career for the Giants. With 700+ yards in four out of his five seasons in New York, Slayton has been an ultra-reliable short-yardage weapon from the slot, even if he does not have game-breaking speed. Does Slayton single-handedly take over games? Not often. Is he generational talent? Perhaps not. But despite that, Slayton has lead the team in receiving yards on four occasions and is certainly worthy of a spot on this list.

9. Ike Hilliard (1997 – 2004)

An understated, almost Julien Edelman-like player for the Giants, Ike Hilliard never received vast accolades or great plaudits in the media. Eight excellent years in the Meadowlands, including an excellent run en route to the 2003 Super Bowl, where New York fell to the Trent Dilfer-led Baltimore Ravens, highlights a steady career epitomized by consistency rather than flashiness.

8. Sterling Shepard (2016 – 2023)

Sterling Shepard spent much of his early career in the Northeast playing second fiddle to Odell Beckham Jr. And in many ways, that role suited him well, as a strong No. 2 WR able to exploit single coverage downfield for big plays, demonstrated by an 8-touchdown rookie season. As the years went on, it became clear that, despite being a great figure in the locker room, Sterling was unable to lead the receiving corps as the figurehead, featuring far better as an auxiliary piece. Sadly, the Giants were never able to get him his new OBJ until, ironically, the 2024 drafting of Malik Nabers — just a month after Sterling’s departure.

7. Malik Nabers (2024 – Present)

Perhaps a rogue choice to have so early on this list, Malik Nabers is unquestionably the greatest talent at receiver the New York Giants have seen since the early days of OBJ. Despite high expectations, the LSU product has not disappointed in the slightest in early returns, with 427 yards in his first six games as a pro, registering 3 touchdown catches. The fact that this has been done with Daniel Jones throwing the football and a still-porous offensive line makes this feat even more remarkable. Despite not even playing half a season in the league, Nabers comes in at No. 7.

6. Lionel Manuel (1984 – 1990)

A seventh-round pick who vastly outperformed his draft stock, Lionel Manuel will best be remembered for his contribution to the Super Bowl-winning Giants team of 1986. Although he never won a second Lombardi Trophy, he had his best season in 1986, where he hit the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the first and only time in his career. Another nice underdog story from a player who did good, if perhaps unspectacular, things for a team that went to high places.

5. Hakeem Nicks (2009 – 2013)

The first player on this list to have truly shown consistent elite level production and show-stopping plays, Hakeem Nicks formed a fantastic partnership with Victor Cruz, combining for 2,728 yards in their best season together, 2011, where they managed to once again defeat the New England Patriots in the 2012 Super Bowl. Nicks played just five seasons for the Giants but left a lasting impression as one of the most explosive and naturally gifted receivers in franchise history.

4. Plaxico Burress (2005 – 2008)

The catcher of the game-winning touchdown in the 2008 Super Bowl, where the Giants completed one of the biggest upsets in modern sporting history, Plaxico Burress’ spectacular plays are etched into the memory of every NYG fan who saw him play — or watched his highlights on YouTube. Another Giants receiver to have never made a Pro Bowl, the enormous, big-bodied Burress was a catch machine and led New York in receiving for three straight years.

3. Victor Cruz (2010 – 2016)

Many NFL fans would be surprised to find out that Victor Cruz only started at receiver for five years in the league, and only in three of them did he really showcase his high level ability. Regardless, the “Cinderella” story — going from undrafted to Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler — was one of league’s best wideouts from 2011-2013, recording over 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns in that period. Due to his smaller frame and less outwardly spectacular displays, Cruz’s contributions were diminished by both the Giants and the wider public at the time, but there can be no denying Cruz’s considerable contributions to the organization and the mark he left on its almost-fabled history.

2. Odell Beckham Jr. (2014 – 2018)

It seems strange at first to label the man so famous one only need use his initials, OBJ, as a “what if?” player, but five fantastic, star-studded years in New York could have been all the sweeter — and indeed longer — had the Giants managed to find a bona fide franchise quarterback in lieu of the declining Eli Manning. OBJ went to three successive Pro Bowls and was nominated to two All-Pro teams before eventually forcing his way out of the organization, uniting with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland in 2019. But his years in New York were by far and away his best, even if he has found subsequent success with the Rams, winning the 2022 Super Bowl. Could Beckham, the most talented receiver the team has ever witnessed, have become an all time franchise and league-wide player had he stayed in the glitz of New York under better leadership? Quite possibly, but we shall never know.

1. Amani Toomer (1996 – 2008)

A hardly surprising choice, given that he holds franchise records in receptions, yards and touchdown catches, Amani Toomer played 13 glorious seasons for the New York Giants, recording five straight 1,000+ yard receiving seasons and winning the 2007 Super Bowl — even though he was out of his prime by that point. Toomer joins a steady tradition — as I am sure we are all aware at this point — of yet another receiver without Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition, but he is still the Giants’ greatest receiver nonetheless.

