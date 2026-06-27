Giants Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea Lands $95.7 Million All-Pro

The New York Giants defense is a bit bottom-heavy, in the sense that they’re flush with depth up front on the defensive line, and a bit thin in their secondary.

With multiple former first-round draft picks off the edge in Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, New York has a deep stable of pass rushers.

Even their interior defensive line, despite losing Dexter Lawrence this offseason, has gotten a few more key pieces. D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris should provide some stability.

But the Giants’ thin array of defensive backs doesn’t inspire confidence, and Big Blue may need to consider making another addition ahead of the 2026 season.

3-Team Trade Idea Lands Giants Marlon Humphrey

In a wild three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the New York Giants would land Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and it would only cost them Thibodeaux and backup wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

San Francisco 49ers receive: edge Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants receive: CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens’ 2027 fourth-round pick

Baltimore Ravens receive: 49ers’ 2027 2nd-round Pick, WR Isaiah Hodgins

“New York Giants edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade speculation pretty much ever since New York used the fifth overall selection on Ohio State’s Arvell Reese. In this hypothetical scenario, the 49ers pry Thibodeaux away from New York by involving the Baltimore Ravens, the previous employer of Giants head coach John Harbaugh,” wrote Knox.

“The Ravens are rebuilding under new head coach Jesse Minter, and while they’re presumably hoping for a fast reconstruction, they should still be interested in adding premium draft capital. In this deal, they’d get it by flipping a Day 3 pick and cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the Giants.”

The Giants have been unable to find a suitable trade partner for Thibodeaux, likely due to a lackluster return. But Humphrey may be the piece that could finally tempt New York in a trade.

It would be quite the reunion for head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, both of whom spent ample time with the former All-Pro cornerback in Baltimore.

He could be the piece the Giants defense is missing, particularly on the backend.

Marlon Humphrey Could Be What Giants Defense Needs

The New York Giants had to remake their cornerback room this offseason, particularly because of the departure of Cor’Dale Flott.

The team inked former Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome to a one-year deal and drafted Colton Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Right now, both are projected to be starters, but that’s a whole lot of uncertainty on the back end.

Humphrey may not be the player he once was, but he would certainly step in as an immediate starter in New York and open a competition between Hood and Newsome for the other starting spot.

There is the snag of Humphrey’s contract, which he’s entering the final year of in 2026. But considering his value has probably never been lower, the Giants may be able to ink the former first-round draft pick to a team-friendly deal.

Regardless of how he performs on the field, adding a former Raven in the mix would help instill Harbaugh and Wilson’s defensive identity.