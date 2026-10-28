Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sees Giants Land Superstar Maxx Crosby

Sitting at 4-2-1, the New York Giants have a legitimate chance of claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

Entering Week 8, no other team in the NFC East has a winning record. Meanwhile, the Giants are heading into Week 8 after their most impressive win of the season.

However, the team still has plenty of areas to improve if they plan on making a serious run this season. As a result, one analyst has pitched the idea of New York trading for Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade.

New York Giants Predicted to Trade for Raiders Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr included the New York Giants trading for Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby among trades he’d like to see at the deadline.

Orr wrote: “Crosby is playing really well this year. His old man strength has arrived long before he should be considered an old man, and has combined with his traditional over-willingness to stop the run and agility in rushing the passer. Crosby would be a valuable asset for teams hoping to upgrade both their ability to pressure the quarterback and set the edge. The Giants may seem unorthodox for a partner, but I wonder if including Kayvon Thibodeaux in the deal could offset some of the cost. The initial Crosby asking price was two first-round picks, when he was nearly dealt last offseason. Thibodeux is four years younger than Crosby and may wind up cheaper, even on the incredible $29 million APY the Raiders’ defensive end currently makes on his own second contract.

But this move is about more than helping the Giants stay alive in the NFC East. It’s about setting a tone.”

Orr added: “Crosby could wind down his career as a megastar in the sport’s biggest market for a team that has favorable odds to win the NFC East.

While we can argue the merits of pushing to win what looks like the worst division in the NFL, Harbaugh’s program-altering path needs a pelt on the wall heading into Year 2. The Giants are 27th in pressure percentage among defenses and 18th against the run. Crosby would solve both of those problems and unleash Abdul Carter on the opposite side.”

Trade Ramifications

In this blockbuster trade pitch, the New York Giants would be moving on from former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux, who is set to be a free agent after the season, has been the subject of trade discussions since the 2026 NFL Draft. At the time, other NFL teams did not meet New York’s asking price, which was reportedly a second-round pick.

Thibodeaux has played a larger role than expected this season, as star pass rusher Brian Burns went down with a season-ending injury. However, Thibodeaux has yet to register a sack this season.

Meanwhile, Crosby is still producing at an elite level as he’s the seventh-highest-graded edge defender by Pro Football Focus. Pairing Crosby with second-year player Abdul Carter, who appears to be in a breakout season, could provide New York with the most talented pass-rushing duo in the NFL.