Giants Veteran Starter Identified as ‘Best-Kept Secret’ in 2025

The New York Giants’ defense could be underrated heading into the 2025 season, and right at the heart of this unit is veteran team leader and middle linebacker Bobby Okereke.

It’s been a strange offseason for Okereke. Early on, there were reports that the Giants were internally split on the idea of the linebacker being a potential cap casualty.

In the end, general manager Joe Schoen chose to keep Okereke on the roster, and he should serve as a true linchpin of the NYG defense so long as he’s healthy.

Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder identified Okereke as the Giants’ “best-kept secret” on May 19, and the title fits him well. Middle linebackers tend to get overlooked in the modern-day NFL, and Okereke is one of the more under-the-radar middle linebackers in football.

“Maybe it’s because the Giants haven’t had much success as a team since his arrival a couple of years ago, but it’s a bit perplexing how Okereke hasn’t made at least a Pro Bowl roster in his career,” Holder noted.

“The 2019 third-round pick racked up 149 total tackles in 2023 and 93 tackles in 12 games last year before suffering a back injury,” the analyst reasoned. “Plus, he’s a well-rounded player who has 13 passes defended during his two campaigns in New York.”

Bobby Okereke Could Be Playing for Giants Career in 2025

As mentioned above, the Giants didn’t cut Okereke ahead of free agency, but they at least considered it if reports were accurate.

Based on that and his $14.463 million cap hit over the next two seasons, it’s not a stretch to say that the 2024 team captain could be playing for his Giants career in 2025.

2026 is the final year of Okereke’s four-year, $40 million contract, which he signed in 2023. It’s also his age-30 season, and that’s not young for the linebacker position.

To make matters worse for Okereke, the Giants can save $9 million in cap space if they cut the veteran defender at the start of the 2026 offseason.

However, they could also bring down that $14.46 million cap number by extending Okereke if he puts together a healthy, bounce-back campaign in 2025.

Needless to say, that makes this a very important NFL season for Okereke.

Bobby Okereke Is Unlikely to Survive Giants’ Turnover at GM & HC

There’s one more wrinkle that could be important when discussing Okereke’s future with the Giants. And that’s the job security of Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

This regime spent big on the linebacker in 2023 free agency, and they’re more likely to retain him at age 30 than a new general manager looking to put his imprint on the roster.

In other words, if Schoen and Daboll don’t survive this season, Okereke might not survive the 2026 offseason.

That sort of ties Okereke to this regime, adding a little bit of extra motivation as the linebacker states his case on the field in 2025. It also solidifies the bond between Okereke and this coaching staff, and he’s not alone.

Certain draft picks and stars will survive another regime change. Like Abdul Carter, Malik Nabers, or Dexter Lawrence, to name a few.

But at least 50% of this NYG roster will most likely be out the door by 2027 if a new GM is hired, maybe more. That’s the cold, hard truth of the NFL, and like it or not, the 2025 Giants are all fighting for their lives — Okereke included.