Giants HC Brian Daboll Names Malik Nabers’ Most Important Play vs. Browns

e caught two touchdowns and set a pair of NFL records, but the most important play New York Giants’ rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers made during the 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 wasn’t even a catch.

Head coach Brian Daboll credited the budding star with a “smart” and “huge” knockdown to prevent a possible Daniel Jones interception. The key moment came with the Giants leading by 14 points late in the third quarter.

Daboll told reporters, including Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, he had called a “little throwback” to rookie tight end Theo Johnson. The coach defended the “risk-reward call” by revealing he was “thinking we’re getting man-to-man (coverage) and you know, he (Johnson) scoots out the back there, I thought this might go.”

Instead, Nabers had to play defensive back for a crucial split-second in the game after Daboll explained, “Daniel’s arm got hit.” Daboll also credited Nabers with “the awareness to knock the ball down. That play, to me, says more about Malik than some of the other things, which everybody can see, the touchdowns and stuff, but the unselfish play, the smart play that he made was a huge play in the game, Huge.”

Those “other things” Daboll referenced included 78 yards and two scores, to go with some spectacular catches. Nabers scored big on the intangibles to avoid a potential turnover, but his bigger value is how he’s transforming Jones and Big Blue’s passing game.

Malik Nabers Already Making History for Giants

Nabers was the sixth player taken in the 2024 NFL draft, but he’s already looking like he would have been a bargain five picks earlier. The 21-year-old has wasted no time becoming the go-to receiver Jones and the Giants have needed for too long.

One week after burning the Washington Commanders for 10 catches, but being haunted by one that got away, Nabers destroyed the Browns. He did it with highlight reel-worthy grabs like this one relayed by Jusitn Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

GO UP AND GET THAT BALL MALIK NABERS! pic.twitter.com/ko2W9Juihb — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) September 22, 2024

A receiver who can make plays like makes any quarterback better. Jones benefitted when Nabers contorted to rescue a potential overthrow into the corner of the end zone and save six points.

The gravity-defying catch helped put Nabers in the record books, per NFL 345: “At 21 years and 56 days old, Malik Nabers becomes the youngest wide receiver in @NFL history with 2 touchdown receptions in a game. He surpasses Mike Evans, who was 21 years and 73 days old when he had two touchdown receptions on November 2, 2014.”

That’s not the only bit of history made by the new focal point of the Giants’ offense. As Tony Holzman-Escareno of NFL Research noted, “Malik Nabers is the first player in @nfl history with 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and 3+ receiving TD in his first 3 career games.”

Malik Nabers is the first player in @nfl history with 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and 3+ receiving TD in his first 3 career games.#Giants100 @Giants @NFLPlus — Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) September 22, 2024

Records and accolades are the inevitable results of not only Nabers’ incredible natural talents. Daboll also deserves credit for the ways he’s getting the ball into the hands of his best player.

Brian Daboll is Using His No. 1 Receiver the Right Away

Daboll knows how to use a true No. 1 receiver. As offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, he helped Stefon Diggs become an All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

A similar formula is helping Nabers dominate. Specifically, Daboll is scheming ways to get the Giants’ main threat isolated one-on-one in coverage.

Nabers’ second touchdown in Cleveland is a great example of how the Daboll plan is working. It involved Nabers lining up on the outside, while fellow wideout Wan’Dale Robinson was in the slot.

Daboll had Robinson run to the flat as Nabers broke in-field. Robinson’s route occupied the cornerback on the outside, leaving Nabers against a safety in the back of the end zone, with inevitable results, per Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Malik Nabers touchdown No. 2 on the day. ⭐Star⭐ in the making. pic.twitter.com/fu98HCKUzH — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 22, 2024

Nabers on a safety is matchup win the Giants will take every time. Jones will see this more and more now Daboll’s calling plays and has a target gifted enough to bring his aggressive concepts to life.