Malik Nabers Speaks Out After Clutch Error for Giants

H

e had a breakout game, but all Malik Nabers is thinking about is the catch he didn’t make for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The rookie wide receiver made 10 catches for 127 yards and his first NFL touchdown, but Nabers’ drop on 4th-and-4 just prior to the two-minute warning gave the Commanders the ball. Washington responded by marching to a seventh field goal to confirm a 21-18 win at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 15.

Nabers’ clutch error was highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson.

This one stings… Good play by DJ and Nabers just can't hold onto it. Not having a kicker makes things tough. pic.twitter.com/hJ52zYVEBa — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 15, 2024

It was a game the Giants should have won, largely thanks to Nabers’ brilliance. The sixth player selected in this year’s draft expressed his regret by telling reporters, “I’m dissapointed. No matter how good of a game you can play, that last play came down to me. I’m hurt that I let those veterans down,” per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Malik Nabers: “I’m dissapointed. No matter how good of a game you can play, that last play came down to me.” #giants “I’m hurt that I let those veterans down.” pic.twitter.com/TodTdY5wGo — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) September 15, 2024

Nabers taking accountability is to his credit, but it doesn’t mask the other mistakes that absolve him of blame for the Giants falling to 0-2. There’s plenty of blame to be laid at the feet of others, but Nabers’ otherwise productive day is a rare reason for optimism.

Malik Nabers Offers Hope for Winless Giants

The Giants have lacked a go-to wide receiver since the days of Odell Beckham Jr., so they drafted Nabers to be a true No. 1 target. He proved he can handle the burden of history by making the most of 18 targets against the Commanders.

A heavy workload yielded a maiden pro six-pointer when Nabers snagged this Daniel Jones’ pass in the back of the end zone.

The play was a good example of how the Giants are scheming ways to get Nabers the ball. Head coach Brian Daboll hid his prized pass-catcher at the base of a three-receiver, ‘trips’ look and had Nabers work underneath while the other two targets ran vertically.

That same concept freed Nabers for an even bigger gain when the 21-year-old moved the chains with this 25-yard catch and run. As Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View pointed out, the Giants were able to “run Nabers underneath TE’s clearout vs. man. Create space and get the ball to your play-maker.”

25 yard grab by Nabers on third-and-nine Run Nabers underneath TE's clearout vs. man. Create space and get the ball to your play-maker. pic.twitter.com/P7NGmmnZP2 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 15, 2024

Making Nabers the focal point of the offense gives the Giants a chance to salvage a season that is already unravelling at a rapid rate. Provided Daboll doesn’t repeat some of the gaffes that doomed his team against the Commanders.

Key Mistakes Helped the Commanders

Organizational errors ultimately condemned the Giants to defeat. Like not having a backup kicker active after starter Graham Gano suffered injury.

It meant the Giants were forced to go for it on fourth down and chase two-point conversions in what would ordinarily be optimum kicking situations. Daboll was subject to plenty of criticism for this questionable roster management.

There were other fatal flaws in Big Blue’s performance in Washington. Including a defense that “didn’t force a single punt,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Not a lot went right for the Giants against their NFC East rivals, but Nabers doing what he was drafted for offers some encouragement for a team desperately needing a spark.

That’s enough to excuse his key drop.