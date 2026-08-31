New York Giants Move Quickly to Bring Back NFL All-Pro

The New York Giants had a plan in place with veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios, with their sights set on the primetime regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13.

One day after cutting Berrios from the 53-man roster, the Giants brought Berrios back on the practice squad.

“The Giants are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios to their practice squad with the expectation that he will be playing in the first game,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Braxton Berrios will be active Week 1 as the Giants punt returner,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“The Giants have re-signed WR Braxton Berrios back to their practice squad,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account. “Berrios was part of the final day roster cuts, but the expectation was that Berrios would be back for the Week 1 game vs the Cowboys. Berrios will likely be a practice squad elevation to be the Giants punt returner vs Dallas.”

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Berrios’ Personal Life Overshadowed All-Pro Ability

Berrios, like many high-profile professional athletes, saw his personal life overshadow his NFL career in recent years as he dated 1 of the world’s most famous social-media influencers, Alix Earle.

Earle, who has over 13 million followers across her social media platforms, is the daughter of New York construction tycoon T.J. Earle, who has a net worth estimated at around $400 million.

Berrios Earned NFL All-Pro Honors With Jets

That’s too bad because Berrios is a heck of a football player. He was a 6th-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl as a rookie, but really caught steam with the New York Jets from 2019 to 2021.

Berrios was an NFL All-Pro in 2021 with the Jets when he had over 1,000 yards just returning kicks and punts, including a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but also had career highs of 46 receptions for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Giants signed Berrios for the league minimum on June 1 — a 1-year, $1.3 million contract. Berrios suffered a serious injury with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, tearing his ACL in Week 7, but returned to play 4 games for the Houston Texans in 2025.