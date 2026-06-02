4-Year Jets WR Joins Crosstown Giants During OTAs

Former New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios is back! Well, sort of.

Berrios signed a one-year deal with the crosstown New York Giants this week. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Berrios is signed to a “minimum deal.”

“They will have to earn their spots on the roster. No-risk propositions financially for the Giants,” Raanan added.

The Giants also signed Odell Beckham Jr and JuJu Smith-Schuster to round out the wide receiver room.

A Fan-Favorite Now Crosses Enemy Lines

Berrios, 30, will turn 31 during the 2026 season.

He won a Super Bowl ring as a backup player with the New England Patriots when he first entered the league back in 2018.

Berrios then spent the next four years of his career with the Jets from 2019 through 2022.

During that stretch, Berrios appeared in 65 games and made five starts. With those opportunities, he was targeted 165 times, catching 107 receptions for 1,085 receiving yards and scoring five touchdowns.

After leaving the Jets, Berrios spent two years with the Miami Dolphins. Then this past season, he was on the Houston Texans’ roster.

Now he returns to his old stomping grounds. Berrios won’t be wearing the green and white, but he will be playing his home games at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets don’t play the Giants this year during the regular season, but as always, they will face off during the preseason.

“The Jets will wrap their summer schedule against the Giants for the fourth time in the last five years. The Green & White hold a 29-26-1 edge in the preseason rivalry, which has been played every season except the 2020 COVID summer since the teams first met for their fateful first time, at Yale Bowl in New Haven, CT, in 1969,” Jets senior contributor Randy Lange wrote.

Confirmed No Jets-Giants Joint Practices This Year

It was reported a couple of weeks ago, and it has now been confirmed, that the Jets will not hold joint practices against the Giants this year.

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke with the media on Tuesday, June 2. Instead, the Jets will have some joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their scheduled preseason matchup.

“No, that’ll be it. We will have joint practices with Tampa. We will have two practices with those guys, and looking forward to that. That is a damn good team to have joint practices against,” Glenn said.

Another Familiar Face Didn’t Go Far

Former Jets wide receiver Mac Dalena, who spent a couple of months with the team, is staying in the AFC East. He parted ways with the Jets earlier this offseason.

Sal Capaccio of WGR550 revealed that Dalena has joined the Buffalo Bills.

A Return to Practice

Beat reporter Nick Faria of the Jets on SI team revealed that Joe Tippmann was present for OTAs on Tuesday.

During the previous OTA open to the media, Tippmann was not spotted at practice. As Faria noted, these are voluntary workouts.

Tippmann is entering the last year of his rookie contract. This offseason, for the first time, he became eligible for a contract extension. Just because he is eligible doesn’t necessarily mean the Jets have to acquiesce and give him a deal early. Tippmann is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.