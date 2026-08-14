Giants’ First-Round Draft Bust Receives ‘Lifeline’ From New Coaching Staff

Throughout New York Giants training camp, there have been several heated competitions for starting jobs and roster spots, none bigger than the cornerback position.

There are no clear-cut starters as of right now, with incumbent starter Paulson Adebo, free-agent signing Greg Newsome II, and 2026 draft pick Colton Hood as the main competitors.

All three have had their various struggles throughout the offseason, and it’s opened the door for another cornerback to throw his name in the mix.

2023 first-round draft pick Deonte Banks, initially written off by many Giants fans after several seasons of poor play, may just have the chance to remake himself with the new defensive coaching staff.

Deonte Banks Named Most to Gain (and Lose) in Preseason Opener

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan listed 10 players on the New York Giants who have the most to gain or lose in the team’s preseason opener, and Banks was one of those players.

“Banks’ career in New York was on life support after two dismal seasons. The new coaching staff served as the lifeline the 2023 first-round pick needed,” wrote Duggan.

“Banks has always had the physical talent to play cornerback in the NFL, but instincts, effort and physicality had been painfully lacking.”

Throughout his short NFL career, Banks has struggled immensely with the Giants. Last year it was so bad, the 25-year-old graded out as the second-worst cornerback in the NFL among 114 qualified players, per Pro Football Focus.

He earned a grade of 42.4 and a coverage grade of 45.0. Maybe it was Shane Bowen’s scheme, or maybe it was Banks himself.

But it’s possible that with a new defensive coordinator pulling the strings, Banks can rediscover his game. After all, Duggan seems to think he’s already seen a new player throughout the offseason.

“Banks had a strong spring and has followed that up with an impressive start to camp that has earned him first-team reps in a wide-open corner competition. Even with a clean slate, the past can’t be completely forgotten,” continued Duggan.

“Banks needs to maintain his practice level of play in games when there is live tackling and an opposing quarterback aiming to exploit his weaknesses. If Banks is up to the challenge, he could improbably find his way back into the starting lineup.”

Deonte Banks Should Take Advantage of His Competition

For a New York Giants fan who has watched Banks over the last few years, it seems highly improbable that he could somehow reinvent himself in just one offseason and secure a starting job.

But in all fairness, it’s not like he’s competing against All-Pro cornerbacks. Adebo and Newsome struggled in their own right this past season.

Adebo missed five games with an injury last season and earned a PFF grade of 58.4 in his first season with the Giants.

Newsome, on the other hand, had a PFF grade of 55.4 and was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Maybe 2026 second-round pick Colton Hood can develop into something, but it will be tough to expect that much from a first-year player.

All this culminates in a prime opportunity for Banks, and he can start to put a stranglehold on a starting gig in the preseason.