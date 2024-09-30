Giants ‘Worked Out’ 13-Game Starter for QB ‘Emergency’: Report

B

rian Daboll has noted the improvement in Daniel Jones’ performances, but the New York Giants are still considering options at quarterback, after working out 13-game veteran starter C.J. Beathard.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller tried out for the Giants on Monday, September 30, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

No deal has been announced, nor even reported as being in the works. The real thinking behind inviting Beathard to MetLife Stadium “was just a standard workout for an emergency short list. Don’t think there’s anything going on with the Giants’ QBs that prompted this,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

He may have only been considered for emergency use only, but Beathard is an interesting name for the Giants. He has a decent NFL pedigree as a former third-round draft pick who has played for some notable quarterback whisperers since entering the pros in 2017.

Running the rule over Beathard indicates the Giants could be open to a change at football’s most important position in the near future. At least further down the depth chart, where Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are the primary deputies behind Jones.

C.J. Beathard Has Background Giants Should Like

Beathard hasn’t hit the heights expected of the 104th player drafted seven years ago, but the 30-year-old still has a history the Giants ought to appreciate. Specifically, how he started his career playing for Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers.

Shanahan is one of the most innovative designers of offense in the game. He runs a system designed to make quarterbacks look good via heavy use of play-action and rollout passes, not unlike what head coach Daboll is trying to do with Jones this season.

Beathard displayed a comfort with this blueprint when he completed his first pass in the pros against Washington as a rookie.

Although his time in the Bay Area lasted a mere three years, Beathard has spent as many seasons in Jacksonville, the last two working with head coach Doug Pederson. The latter is a former NFL quarterback who helped Nick Foles win a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 campaign.

Beathard showed off his arm talent in Pederson’s scheme by heaving this pass under pressure to Devin Duvernay during preseason this year.

There are raw tools the Giants could work with in Beathard’s game. He also offers solid experience having appeared in 32 games overall, with 13 starts and a career record of 9-23, according to StatMuse.

Giants Still Finding Out What They Have at QB

Getting things right with Jones has been Daboll’s priority since he took the job in 2022. Things haven’t always gone smoothly, but the coach thinks his QB1 has “been locked in. He’s played well. He’s seeing the field. He’s delivered the ball where he needs to. Again, we had some opportunities to continue drives today, as well. I’m proud of how he’s performed, how he’s prepared. He’s done a nice job for us,” per Dan Benton of Giants Wire.

Jones still has his critics, and his performances will determine the rest of the Giants season, but things could change behind him. The Giants added Lock in the offseason with some expectation he could start, while DeVito emerged as a cult hero in 2023.

Lock suffered a hip and abdomen injury in the preseason, and DeVito is a third-stringer, so it makes sense for the Giants to consider every viable passer still on the market.