Giants RB Cam Skattebo Gets Good News Before Texans Game

In Week 6, New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo received zero carries during the team’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, Giants running backs Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary all received carries. Prior to the game, it was reported that Skattebo would have his role reduced, but he went from double-digit carries in every game this season to playing only six total snaps in the loss.

After the game, the Giants released running back Najee Harris, who was the team’s starter on Sunday but later expressed frustration over his role. Now, one Giants coach has shared some positive comments on Cam Skattebo before the team’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Gets Good News Before Week 7

Heading into the New York Giants’ Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said, “Less backs means probably more carries for some of those backs that are in there. We’re excited to see where this thing goes.”

Regarding how Cam Skattebo handled his reduced role, Nagy said, “The way Skatt handled things is impressive and it’s not easy to do. He handled that like a true pro and that’s growth and I’m really proud of him for that.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on X after Nagy’s comments: “Safe to say Skattebo is out of the doghouse.”

Additionally, Nagy stated that it was not New York’s intention to give Skattebo zero carries against the Saints.

Without Harris in the fold, Skattebo may end up seeing a larger role in Week 7. Skattebo has averaged only 3.6 yards per carry in 2026. He has not had a run go for more than 20 yards this season. He is also tied with Buffalo Bills running back James Cook for the most fumbles in the NFL this season. Last season, the Giants running back averaged 4.1 yards per carry and registered only one fumble.

New York Giants Running Game

One of the reasons New York’s running game has struggled this season has been the absence of dual-threat quarterback Jaxson Dart. While Jameis Winston had success in relief of Dart as a passer, he is not a running threat and that limited some of New York’s playbook. Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Despite Winston leading the team to a 2-1-1 record, that record came with a struggle. The run game suffered because Winston isn’t an ideal fit for the RPO/designed-run part of the playbook.”

Meanwhile, former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who has been named the team’s starter, has a similar running ability to Dart’s.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh said of the team’s running backs: “Do the most you can with the opportunities you get. Make the most of those opportunities and you’re sure to get more opportunities. Do something. So, I get it that you want to get out there and you want to get a rhythm, but that rhythm is earned too and it just hasn’t happened yet.”

Hopefully, Skattebo can follow Harbaugh’s advice in Week 7 against the Houston Texans and earn a larger role down the stretch.