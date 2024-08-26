The Case for Tommy DeVito to Make the Giants’ 53-Man Roster

The New York Giants officially wrapped their preseason up Saturday, August 24, with a 10-6 loss to the New York Jets. Now, they’re in the same boat as all the other NFL teams in having to cut their roster down to 53 men before the Tuesday, 4 p.m. Eastern time deadline. Giants backup quarterback Tommy DeVito became something of a pop culture figure last season, when he filled in Daniel Jones after Jones was injured. But, DeVito isn’t a guarantee for the Giants’ 53-man roster going into the 2024-25 season. He’s far from it. In fact, in the Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets, DeVito was sacked eight times. He went 14-for-27 but gained just 103 yards and took five rushes 48 yards. So, what’s the case for keeping DeVito?

Why the Giants Should Keep Tommy DeVito on the Giants’ Roster

On Monday, August 26, Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared a message on X which he syas strengthens DeVito’s case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Duggan noted a new NFL rule shared by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, in which he states an important note as teams put together their initial 53-man rosters: “NFL teams were informed that the NFLPA vetoed the revised Emergency 3rd Quarterback rule that would have allowed teams to elevate a bona fide QB from the practice squad an unlimited number of times,” he wrote. “So, the rule reverted to the 2023 version, which says the emergency third QB must be on the 53-man roster, not an elevation.”

So, if DeVito is taken off the 53-man roster, he won’t be able to swing back and forth between the practice squad and roster. The Giants will run the risk of permanently losing DeVito if they release him with the idea of placing him on the practice squad. Add to that Drew Lock‘s hip issues, and you have even more reason to keep DeVito with the Giants. Let’s not forget that DeVito has clocked some good stats with the Giants to date, completing114 of 178 passes (64.0%) for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions to notch a passer rating of 89.2.

DeVito is ‘Worth Developing’

In an August 9 feature for The New York Post, writer Steve Serby made the assertion that the Giants “must keep” DeVito on the roster, stating that DeVito needs to keep “developing.”

“Only nine months ago, Cutlets was the cult hero quarterback with the pinched fingers touchdown celebration who captivated the fan base and embraced the biggest and brightest stage on a Monday night when he marched the Giants to a dramatic third straight win at the end against the Packers,” Serby wrote. “He struck while the endorsement iron was hot before the clock struck 12 on the fairy tale, and he found himself backing up Tyrod Taylor when the season concluded.”

Serby added that DeVito “belongs in the NFL” and “is worth developing.”

DeVito Feels He Belongs ‘Somewhere in the NFL’

In an August 24 interview via NFL.com, DeVito said no matter what happens, he feels he belongs “somewhere in the NFL.”

“I feel similar, honestly (to how he felt a year ago). It’s the same thing. It’s not my decision,” he said.

DeVito added, “It’s not in my hands. So, for me, it’s just to continue, every time I’m out on the field, to show why I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL. Honestly, I want to be with the Giants, but when I’m out there on the field, I just continue to try to get out and get better each play and every day.”