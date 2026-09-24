Giants Coach Sends Clear Message on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

Heading into the 2026 season, one of the stories of the New York Giants was the return of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After being drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham Jr. would become among the best wide receivers in Giants history. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. Unfortunately, the wide receiver’s stay in New York did not last as long as most fans would have wanted as he was traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season.

Since then, Beckham Jr. has bounced around the league. He’s had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. In 2025, Beckham Jr. was out of the league and was suspended six games for a PED violation. For that reason, him getting a chance and then earning a roster spot on the Giants was among the more unlikely developments of the offseason.

However, through two games, his impact has not been evident as he’s yet to record a regular-season catch. Now, Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has shared insight into the wide receiver’s role.

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Sends Message on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

When asked about the role of Odell Beckham Jr. and whether he was simply a backup, New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy replied, “He does a lot of good things well, we’re trying to probably slowly package him in some things offensively. It’s not that he’s just a backup, there’s some times that whatever it is personnel-wise that we have it on the gameplan, we just didn’t get to it or ‘hey you gotta be ready.’ One injury away from being in all the time, and he knows that. He understands that. And I think probably just for us to be able to him know that, staying in your book and in the packages we have for you, get in there and go do your thing.”

Through two games, Beckham Jr. has seen limited playing time. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, Beckham Jr. played 11 snaps and was not targeted. Meanwhile, his role was reduced against the Los Angeles Rams as he played only three snaps on Monday Night Football despite his familiarity with backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Roster Spot

While coordinator Matt Nagy still expects Beckham Jr. to have a role on the New York Giants, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith has wondered whether his roster spot is in jeopardy. He wrote: “Realistically, though, the Giants look like a rebuilding team, and Beckham is 33 and several years past his prime. If he doesn’t start contributing soon, it may be time for the Giants to move on, and give his roster spot to a younger player.”

Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had a similar take after the game against the Rams. Florio wrote: “Beckham was on the field for only three snaps. Out of 58 total offensive plays.

By way of comparison, Malachi Fields had 47 snaps. Malik Nabers played 43. Darnell Mooney was on the field for 42.

Even Braxton Berrios — primarily a special-teamer — had five offensive snaps…

The Giants bringing Beckham back to Big Blue is a good story. The fans love him. But the early-season trends aren’t encouraging. At some point, they’re going to need his roster spot.

Especially if they don’t put Dart on IR and add another quarterback (other than Berrios) to serve as the backup to Winston.”