Giants Make Clear Statement on Cam Skattebo Ahead of Week 1

The New York Giants have cleared up any confusion about their pecking order in the backfield ahead of their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“On the Giants‘ unofficial depth chart for their preseason finale vs. Jets, they list Cam Skattebo as the starter at running back,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “Tyrone Tracy Jr. OR Najee Harris OR Devin Singletary are listed as the backup on the next line. Open competition for carries and play time.”

Open competition for carries and playing time — behind Skattebo.

The Giants play the New York Jets in the last of 3 preseason games on Friday night.

Cam Skattebo’s Return From Gruesome Leg Injury

Skattebo, 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, was quickly becoming a star as a rookie for the Giants in 2025 before an illegal hip-drop tackle by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ended Skattebo’s season after just 8 games.

Skattebo’s gruesome injury — later diagnosed as a severe right ankle dislocation, open tibia/fibula fracture and ruptured deltoid ligament — was 1 of those they just never show again, and you pray you never have to see again.

Skattebo had 617 yards from scrimmage and 7 total touchdowns in just 9 games before his injury.

Skattebo, to use 1 of the most worn-out football cliches, might just be built different — one month out from the start of training camp, he was already on track to play in the regular-season opener.

All signs point to him being on the field for the regular-season opener, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks that could make him 1 of the NFL’s great bargains in 2026 as he heads into the 2nd season of a 4-year, $5.27 million rookie contract.

“Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene as a rookie last year—over a month-long stretch as the Giants‘ lead back, the rookie out of Arizona State ranked eighth among running backs in PPR points,” Davenport wrote. “A fractured tibia and dislocated ankle ended Skattebo’s rookie season, but all indications are that he will be ready to go for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Met Life Stadium. The Giants have quietly assembled one of the better offensive lines in the game—a line that should be even better with the addition of rookie guard Francis Mauigoa. The uncertain status of wide receiver Malik Nabers for Week 1 could lead the G-Men to lean more heavily on the run early in the season. If Skattebo is 100 percent at or close to the start of the season, he could match last year’s production.”

Season Can’t Start Soon Enough for Cam Skattebo

No one needs football season to start more than Skattebo, who pushed out 1 cringe-inducing moment after another in his 1st full NFL offseason — a bizarre series of PR blunders reserved only for the most idiotic pro athletes.

In March, Skattebo delivered a mind-numbing response to a question about whether or not CTE is real.

“No, it’s an excuse,” Skattebo said. “Ashthma’s fake, too … you’re just soft (if you have either condition.”

A recent study released from The British Medical Journal showed that out of 878 former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 who played in at least 1 regular-season game in their careers, at least 25 percent had CTE.

There was also the matter of a failed attempt at a backflip on his surgically repaired leg shortly before the start of training camp in July.

“Dude, at least stick it, you know what I mean?” Giants head coach John Harbaugh told reporters when asked about Skattebo’s failed attempt at Fanatics Fest. “Land the thing if you’re gonna do it.”